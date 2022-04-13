DEWITT — For years — about two decades — economic developers, public officials and citizens of Clinton County have advocated for the state to modify U.S. 30 between DeWitt and Lisbon. A number of those advocates make up a group called the Highway 30 Coalition.
The benefits of such a project, they say, would include business development, population growth and a safer road.
In response to that, the Iowa Department of Transportation proposed changing the current two-lane layout of U.S. 30 to a “super-two,” a designation that would enable the construction of wider lanes, a hard shoulder, and occasional turning and passing lanes. The proposal was revealed at a public meeting in 2019.
This super-two project currently is a part of the DOT’s five-year highway plan for the state.
The Coalition and its allies aren’t buying it.
They believe the highway should be four lanes to match the majority of U.S. 30’s cross-state footprint. It’s been the prevailing thought for well over a decade, and officials are now putting money where their mouth is.
Area organizations and municipalities, including the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, city of DeWitt, city of Clinton and the Clinton Regional Development Corp. (now part of GROW Clinton) all helped finance a new economic impact study by Snyder & Associates that would examine the economic and transportation impact of a four-lane highway. The resolution signed by those entities also asks the DOT to “halt the planning and development of a super-two facility on any section of U.S. 30 in Iowa.”
The study includes two areas of impact — the 40-mile stretch between DeWitt and Lisbon and between Carroll and Ogden in western Iowa. The cost of the study is $97,000; it would take four to six months to complete.
For Andy Sokolovich, who was recently named CEO of GROW Clinton, any U.S. 30 layout short of four lanes is not an option.
“That’s something we are not looking for,” he said. “It won’t justify economic growth or support economic demands. You’re talking about truck traffic from Guardian, Nestle, LyondellBasell, others. Logistically we need to four-lane to meet their demands.”
The added lanes, Sokolovich said, also could help meet workforce demands and provide an avenue for commuters.
Lawmakers have petitioned at the state-government level for the DOT to prioritize making U.S. 30 a four-lane.
“I think (the super-two highway plan) is an extremely shortsighted recommendation, and four-laning, I think, is the only option at this point for economic development,” said State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire. “We have a real opportunity to go across the river and hook up to (Interstate) 88 going into Chicago.”
Cournoyer in 2021 filed a bill in the Senate that would have required the state to make the entire length of U.S. 30 four lanes.
For a while, the Iowa DOT had a four-lane option on the table in conceptual form. At a 2019 open house in Clarence, the DOT revealed a potential route for a four-lane alignment that proposed moving the highway’s footprint north of Grand Mound, Calamus and Wheatland in Clinton County. County officials lauded the plans.
However, the DOT decided against a four-lane layout. Cost was one factor in that decision.
“Every year the commission has to figure out where to put less money,” said Sam Shea, transportation planner for the Iowa DOT. “Every year, there’s more need around the state than there is money to go around.
“On U.S. 30 alignment, we are recommending that it stay almost everywhere pretty much on the same alignment where it is today,” Shea said. “There are some areas where we allow for some shift. There’s various reasons for that.”
The super-two designation is a popular alternative because of its cost savings. The alignment would cost just 15-20% of the cost to upgrading to a four-lane highway and wouldn’t require nearly as much property acquisition.
“Whenever you have to pursue right-of-way to expand the highway, it’s always a difficult process,” Shea said. “Whether it’s some farmland or part of a residential property, it’s never ideal.”
DOT officials also have expressed disbelief that expanding the highway to four lanes would, on its own, spur an economic boon.
“There is no clear correlation between change in economic trends and four-lane highway expansion observed in Iowa case studies or prior studies outside of Iowa,” said DOT documentation provided at several open houses through the years. “Analysis suggests that adequate highways support economic growth, but four-lane expansion will not create economic growth on its own.”
The total length of U.S. 30 through Iowa measures 330.4 miles. Iowa’s primary highway system consists of 8,907 miles, of which 2,600 miles may be designated as part of the Commercial and Industrial Highway Network. All of U.S. 30 was included in the original plan for the CIN, which was completed in 1991.
