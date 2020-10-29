CLINTON — When the derecho roared through Clinton in August, it damaged buildings and landscapes indiscriminately. Historic buildings were not immune.
Clinton History Club President John Rowland noted in August that the former Bassler's Shoe Store at 110 S. Second St. and a stone building on the former Dale Bott property along the recreation trail in Lyons both sustained damage.
Gregory and Christine Lackerman have owned the Bassler's building since 1985. The derecho's winds tore the front off the building and the roof is leaking, Gregory Lackerman said Wednesday.
When the Lackermans bought the building, it was a shoe repair shop, Lackerman said. They put a barber shop in the front for Christine's father, who was a barber.
Later the Lackermans built an addition to the back of the building and Xerox rented it for storage. The building has been vacant for about 20 years, Lackerman said.
"We’re probably going to tear it down. I’ve been trying to sell it for 20 years and no one has shown any interest. I offered to give it to the benevolent society for storage … and they didn’t want it."
An article by Matt Parbs on the Pocket Sites websites says Bassler's Shoe Shop was built around 1874.
Originally on the east side of the street where Tandem Tire is located, Bassler's shows up in many old photos of parades on South Second Street south of the Clinton Bridge & Iron Works buildings.
"This is a very small, one-story commercial building of frame construction. It has a gable roof and a false front of wood siding. The south side wall is sided with rolled asphalt. The storefront has new finishes of wood siding and glass," the article by Parbs says.
The building was purchased and remodeled into a shoe shop in 1912 and was moved to the west side of the street in 1919.
In photos from the early 20th Century, Bassler's is sandwiched between the Iron Works and a couple of small houses. Joseph Bassler owned and operated a shoe store in Dubuque, said Rowland. A relative opened the store in Clinton.
At some point, Joseph's son Vincent Bassler operated the Bassler's in Clinton, but, as he was born in 1905, he wouldn't have run a shop out of the building until after it was moved to the west side of the street, Rowland said.
Vincent Bassler lived in Fulton for many years. His wife taught in the Fulton school system. Vincent Bassler died May 22, 1983 at the age of 78 and is buried in the Catholic cemetery in Fulton, Rowland said.
Robert Betsinger's photo of the World War I Armistice Day parade shows Bassler's on the east side of South Second Street. The building was moved across the street using horse, rollers and block and tackle, Betsinger said, and during the move, a line snapped, decapitating one of the workers.
The city has asked the building owners to bring the deteriorating building up to code, City Administrator Matt Brooke said Monday. The Lackermans face a Nov. 10 court date to explain why they haven't complied.
