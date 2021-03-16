CLINTON — The video shoot was rescheduled three times. The principal actors couldn’t make it, the drone wouldn’t fly in the inclement weather and the artists performed outside in a cold drizzle.
But putting the former Lafayette Hotel in his newest music video increased Random Tanner’s marketing capabilities for what could become his most popular music video.
”Better This Time” may be the best Random Tanner video to date, the rapper said Sunday. “Seems like the stuff I do with Alex is my best stuff,” said Tanner Skiff, the man behind the image.
Alex Fischbach of Morrison, Illinois is one of several collaborators Tanner records with. “We already have a decent fan base,” Tanner said, but the response is enhanced when the men write and perform together.
And Tanner’s happy with his new videographer.
Joe Gibbs produced music videos for Tanner’s “Sleep is For the Weak,” “Clockin’ In,” “Back When We Were Kids” and “Go Away,” but his newest video, released last week, was produced by Christian Smith and Lost Pine Photo and Film in Cedar Rapids.
“I think he’s kind of been following me for awhile,” said Tanner. “He did a lot of weddings and stuff.” Smith hadn’t shot a music video in about four years, Tanner said.
Tanner wanted to do something as soon as possible, but a series of winter storms rescheduled the shoot three times. The couple that was supposed to be featured couldn’t make it on the new date, so Tanner became the male lead, playing opposite a friend of his wife.
Tanner and Fischbach performed in a freezing drizzle in front of piles of snow with the historic Lafayette Hotel in the background Feb. 21. “I actually thought the snow was cool,” Tanner said, though he was freezing.
Ideas for the videos are usually Tanner’s own, he said. He thought it would be cool to shoot an argument in a car for “Better Next Time.” Instead, Smith shot the video at The Underground on Sixth Avenue South in Clinton.
Keith Rixen and Melissa Peterson own the shop known mostly for its large selection of LPs. Rixen said he was scrolling through Facebook and saw that Tanner was looking for a house to film a music video in.
Rixen suggested Tanner record at his store. It has a nice couch, Marilyn Monroe on the wall, and it’s a record store, Rixen said Sunday. “I thought it was a real cool place [to record a video].”
People walk into the store and comment on the atmosphere, Rixen said. They like the vibe. Rixen has shared Tanner’s music video in vinyl groups on social media, increasing Tanner’s reach.
For the outdoor shots, Smith suggested they put “a cool, big building,” in the background, Tanner said, and the Lafayette was right outside.
Putting a historic building in the video has allowed Tanner to share the video with more groups. He’s posted the video on websites and Facebook pages dedicated to history and historical buildings, something he couldn’t have done had he not used the Lafayette as a background.
More than 14,000 people follow Tanner on Facebook, and more than 3,000 people subscribe to his YouTube channel. “Better This Time” logged more than 8,000 views in its first four days.
“I’m trying to drop a song and video every single month,” Tanner said. “People want to see something new all the time.”
He’s looking for a throne he can borrow for his next shoot.
Tanner has released one album and several singles. “I record at my house, but I have an engineer.” Aaron Isaacson mixes the sound for him, Tanner said.
The rapper recently bought a shuttle bus and found sponsors to help him get it painted and outfitted. Emblazoned with the Random Tanner logo, the bus will carry his crew, featured artists and equipment.
Tanner will perform April 16-17 in Colorado and is booked to go back in July, but most of his gigs are local. He performed at Main Ave. Pub last weekend and has performed at Hooks a few time, as well as in Charlotte and in Savanna, Illinois.
His numbers are pretty good here, Tanner said, but his following in other states is limited to a handle here and there.
Tanner’s happy with his local fame. “If you can win over you’re city, you can win anyone.”
Tanner’s music is available on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes and randomtanner.com. His music videos can be viewed on the Random Tanner YouTube channel.
