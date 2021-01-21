CLINTON — Jorgurson Hauling began taking down the former Bassler’s Shoe Store at 110 S. Second St. Wednesday morning. Nothing was left of the building Thursday but a hole in the ground.
Gregory and Christine Lackerman have owned the Bassler’s building since 1985. The derecho’s winds tore the front off the building and damaged the roof.
Gregory Lackerman said in October that he’d been trying to sell the property for 20 years but couldn’t find a buyer. He even offered it to the Associate Benevolent Society next door for storage, but his offer was declined, he said.
When the Lackermans bought the building, it was a shoe repair shop. They put a barber shop in the front for Christine’s father, who was a barber.
Later the Lackermans built an addition to the back of the building and Xerox rented it for storage. The building has been vacant for about 20 years, Lackerman said.
According to an article by Matt Parbs on the Pocket Sites website, Bassler’s Shoe Shop was built around 1874. Local historians say the shop was built on the east side of the street where Tandem Tire is now located.
The building was purchased and remodeled into a shoe shop in 1912 and was moved to the west side of the street in 1919.
Bassler’s shows up in many old photos of parades on South Second Street south of the Clinton Bridge & Iron Works buildings.
