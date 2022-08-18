CLINTON — The historic trades are coming to life Sept. 10 at The Sawmill Museum in Clinton.
From 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., various trades will be set up throughout the museum giving demonstrations. Medd Metalworks will show the blacksmith trade. The Quad City Woodturners will display the lathe trade. The museum’s sawmill will be running throughout the day as well. Then the Alt family and friends will demonstrate ropemaking. Guests can make their own rope.
All ages are welcome, and children are encouraged to attend. Each station provides interaction, and the ropemaking is hands on for kids. No RSVPs are needed.
“The setup is that as you tour the museum there will be the demonstrations," said Sawmill Museum Director Matthew Parbs. "My favorite part is always the conversations. You have someone looking for a technical answer next to someone like me who needs to know how to correctly bring the hammer down without causing blacksmith elbow.”
The demonstrations are included in regular museum admission. The program is a result of the Iowa of Department of Cultural Affairs' Cultural Leadership Partnership program.
The Sawmill Museum is located at 2221 Grant St., Clinton, and is open seven days a week. It can be reached at 242-0343. For more information, visit www.thesawmillmuseum.org or go to facebook.com/TheSawmillMuseum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.