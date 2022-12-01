CLINTON – The Clinton County Historical Society will be all aglow when the annual Festival of Trees kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday.
“It’s pretty when it’s done,” CCHS volunteer Jan Hansen said of the 30 trees now being set up at the historical society at 601 S. First St., Clinton. The Festival of Trees’ opening will follow the annual tree lighting around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Fifth Avenue South and First Street in downtown Clinton.
Inside the museum will be trees decorated by businesses, city organizations and individuals who desired to contribute, including Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, the Downtown Clinton Alliance, Deja Vu Furniture and Accessories, the Clinton Police Department, and The Danish Sisterhood organization. A tree decorated by Tom Foster stands to pay tribute to military veterans, complete with a GI Joe action figure on top. Across from it are the elf dolls on Laurie Kunz’s “Jingle Bell Tree.”
One tree, decorated with vintage and collectible baseball cards, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Its proceeds will go toward the support of the museum.
Hansen started the festival in 2016.
“I was in Preston, Iowa one Friday night with a cousin,” she recalls, “and they had a festival of trees going, and they had about eight trees… I said, this amazes me that they can put this on and Clinton doesn’t have it.”
Hansen returned to Clinton with the resolve to organize the festival, which was composed of about 20 trees that first year.
Throughout the year, the public is encouraged to visit and explore all else that the museum has to offer, including farm equipment dating to when they were pulled by horses, vintage photos of Clinton-born actress and singer Lillian Russell, and much more.
“We are absolutely loaded,” Hansen says. “We always tell people, don’t throw it away, we’ll throw it away.”
A research library contains books and filing cabinets full of documents that include death certificates, cemetery records, military records, and family histories popular with genealogists.
Hansen says there are four things in the museum that the handful of volunteers running the museum have bought. The rest has all come from the people of Clinton, and more is donated nearly every day.
A 5,000-square-foot addition has been added to the museum, with the aid of a $5,000 Clinton County Development Association grant, to create more space in which to keep the museum’s collections. Hansen says they’d hoped for the addition to be complete prior to the festival, but they’ll instead hold their first events there at the end of spring or beginning of summer.
“When we open that new addition,” Hansen says, “there will be some surprises.”
The Festival of Trees is free for the public to attend, though the Clinton County Historical Society, a non-profit organization, welcomes donations.
Viewing hours of the trees after the festival’s opening night are:
• Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from noon to 5 p.m.
