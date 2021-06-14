CLINTON — The Clinton History Club will meet in person Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Paddle Wheel Park on Camanche Avenue in Clinton.
Sherriff Bill Greenwalt will talk to the history club about Officer Johannes Fred Koch, who was killed in the line of duty 95 years ago, Aug. 4, 1926.
Officers Fred Koch, Gene Funnell and motorcycle Police Officer Fred Lehmann were dispatched by Captain Holling at 12:30 a.m. to apprehend a dangerous and wanted notorious criminal and bootlegger named Gene Moore, according to History Club President John Rowland. Police had received a tip that Moore was at 635 Camanche Ave.
Moore had said many times he would never give up his gun or be taken alive.
At 2 a.m. Moore left the house. A fierce gun battle began when officers tried to apprehend Moore. Greenwalt will share details of the shootout Tuesday.
Parking for the event is available at south end of Fifth Street.
