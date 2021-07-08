CLINTON — Local historian Mike Kearney will detail the history of Eagle Point Park during the next Clinton History Club meeting.
Kearney will also cover the construction and renovations on the main pavilions used in the park over the past 100 years, said Co-chairman John Rowland.
The Clinton History Club will meet at the Eagle Point Park main lodge Tuesday at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
Co-Chairman Gregg Obren of the Clinton History Club will provide a tour of the lodge and give an overview of the 2016 construction and renovations that were added to the Eagle Point Lodge by the Clinton Rotary Club.
"It’s hard to have a discussion about Eagle Point Park and the pavilions separately, as both go together like summer sunshine and picnics in the park," Rowland said. "So bring your questions and your camera for photos."
Early accounts from the 1890s mention at least four pavilions in the park at that time, said Rowland. Today's main pavilion has been renovated several times.
The history surrounding the ownership of land that was to become Joyce’s Park and later Eagle Point Park is complex, said Rowland. "We know that early settlers and pioneers certainly enjoyed the scenic and awesome view from this area as they gazed across the Mississippi River. Local accounts from the 1870s show that numerous people were already using this land as a picnic area, hiking area, and observation point."
Marjorie Mayer Thomas's historic account says that Elijah Buell sold 88 acres of land to David and William Joyce on Oct. 11, 1888, said Rowland. That would become Joyce’s Park.
Clinton lumber baron David Joyce was one of the original owners of the Clinton & Lyons Horse Railway Company that was established in 1869, Rowland said. Eagle Point Park has grown in size since then and today encompasses nearly 250 acres of land.
The Joyce Family recognized that the park was a popular place for visitors, Rowland said. The main source of travel to the park was the street car. The street railway eventually had tracks running from Main Avenue to the park.
While entrance to the park was free, the street car fare to the park was five cents. The fare provided good revenue for the Street Railway Company. In 1891 the tracks running to the park were widened and converted to electric driven cars. This led to a greater increase in visitors, said Rowland.
According to Thomas's history, “Around 1891 the Clinton Street Railway acquired Joyce’s Park. In 1913 the Street Railway spent a large amount of money enlarging the line and the pavilion at the park was used more than ever.”
The Clinton Street Railway Company sold the park to the Clinton Board of Park Commissioners in 1925 for $22,500 dollars, a tremendous bargain for the city at the time, Thomas wrote.
Clinton is fortunate to have two of the finest and two of the most historic parks in the Midwest located in the the community in Eagle Point Park and Riverview Park, said Rowland. Clinton parks have played an important part in the history of Clinton-Lyons area for more than 150 years.
"We are also fortunate to have an organization like the Clinton Rotary Club that was willing to preserve a local historic landmark and step forward to undertake a major renovation project of the lodge at Eagle Point Park," Rowland said.
"The Clinton area is a great place with a great historic past. The Clinton History Club’s goal with their meetings is to continue sharing information, stories and photos about the historic places, historic properties, and historic sites in the Clinton, Camanche, Fulton, and Lyons area."
Anyone who wants to join Clinton History Club or to view local historic photos and gather information from the History Club's newsletter should contact Obren at gobren74@live.com or Rowland at jrow242@gmail.com.
