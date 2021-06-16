CLINTON — The Clinton History Club met in person Tuesday in Paddle Wheel Park on Camanche Avenue in Clinton after a year off due to COVID-19.
The Club celebrated its rebirth with a program by Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt. Greenwalt shared the history of Officer Johannes Fred Koch, who died in a shootout with bootlegger Gene Moore 95 years ago near the current site of Paddle Wheel Park.
According to newspaper accounts of the incident, police received a tip shortly after midnight Aug. 4, 1926 that Moore was on Camanche Avenue between Sixth and Seventh Streets. The tip resulted in Eugene Moore “famed rum-runner and hi-jacker, and his wife, being surprised in their automobile, parked across the street from 635 Camanche Avenue,” one article said.
Moore was wanted for jumping bail in a couple of cases. “He was taken recently with a car in his possession which he claimed he won in a poker game in Chicago and which it later developed was owned by a man in Dixon, Illinois. This was the first of the car recoveries in which the Clinton police were instrumental,” the newspaper reported.
Moore was arraigned in Davenport and released on bail, which he failed to honor. Moore also jumped bail after an arrest in Clinton for carrying a concealed weapon.
“Within the past two months, police say he has taken great pleasure in appearing in certain Clinton places and drawing a gun, shooting at the feet of customers in the places.”
On the night of Aug. 4, Officer Fred Lehmann was sent to reconnoitre the area following the tip. He reported that the Buick there was apparently the one owned by Moore. Koch and Officer Gene Funnell were detailed to assist in the capture about 1 a.m.
About 2 a.m., Moore and his wife came out of the house at 635 Camanche Avenue, where they had been picking up a card table that apparently belonged to Moore.
Lehmann was the first “to engage in conflict with the gunman, grasping the end of his gun when he attempted to shoot after being surprised,” a newspaper article said.
Another article said that Moore and his wife got into their car, and Lehmann stepped forward to arrest Moore. “Moore pulled out his gun and Lehmann grabbed it by the barrel in such a manner that Moore was unable to shoot.”
When Moore broke free, he fired the shot that killed Koch. A newspaper said Koch’s body was “perforated with four bullet wounds, one of them through his heart. It described Moore as a “notorious Clinton bootlegger and gunman.”
“Koch had been firing in the meantime in an attempt to protect Officer Lehmann,” the article said. “Moore then got out of the car and emptied the gun.” A total of 13 shots were fired by Moore and the officers. Both Moore and his wife were shot during the gun battle.
Moore ran through a passage between two houses on the east side of Camanche Avenue. He was found a couple of hours later and taken to Jane Lamb hospital.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Moore was convicted of manslaughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison Nov. 9, 1926.
Patrolman Koch had served with the agency for four years. He was survived by his wife, his 2-year-old son and his parents.
The Clinton Kiwanis Club contributed $50 to a public fund for the relief of Koch’s family.
The Clinton History Club meets the second Tuesday of each month. For more information or to be added to the mailing list, contact Gregg Obren at gobren74@live.com or John Rowland at jrow242@gmail.com.
