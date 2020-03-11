CLINTON — Among the events scheduled for the Clinton History Club in March is the tour of Central Fire Station, 344 Third Ave. South, set for March 19.
Central Fire is undergoing some significant changes, but Battalion Chief Greg Forari has assured the History Club that, even with the ongoing remodeling, the fire department will be able to accommodate the History Club tour.
The following notes on Central Fire Station and the Clinton Fire Department were gathered from early editions of the 1936-1938 Clinton Herald. Some notes also came from the book “Smoke Over Clinton” by Terry MacLennan, a former Camanche Fire Department member.
Due to traffic concerns and overcrowding at the old city hall building at 406-410 S. Second St., the Clinton City Council authorized construction of a new fire station in October of 1936. The old city hall building was built in 1893 and was used as a combination city hall, police department, jail and fire station.
The fire department moved into the building on Third Avenue South, called Central Fire Station, March 8, 1937.
The primary contractor for Central Fire Station was Ole Jorgensen & Sons of Clinton. The station cost about $40,000 to build. The original building was 46 feet by 105 feet and had electric doors.
A drill tower was located at the rear of the building to simulate fires and fire rescues for training purposes.
In 1938 the remaining city offices and the police department that were located in the Second Street building were transferred to the newly remodeled grammar school building. The grammar school was located on South Third Street across from DeWitt Park.
The city planned to sell the old Second Street city hall.
Fire Chief Albert Krenz and the Clinton Fire Department held the dedication for the Central Fire Station March 21, 1937. Krenz served on the Clinton Fire Department for 51 years, starting in 1892, and was chief for 19 years.
More than 6,000 people attended the dedication, according to estimates. The first fire call from the new station came March 9 from E.K. Ringson’s grocery store at 705 Fourth Ave. South. The fire was caused by a faulty stove that emitted heavy smoke. No damage was reported.
In early 1959, John B. Van Allen removed the 1893 city hall building.
The 1858 Lyons Resolute Fire Department Pumper used to sit inside the former Third Street city hall and police department building. The Resolute can now be seen at the Clinton County Historical Museum at 601 First St.
On Tuesday, March 23, Gregg Obren and John Rowland will provide a local history presentation for residents of Bickford Care Facility. Last fall the History Club took the Bickford residents on a historic tour of Lyons and the Clinton riverfront area. Everyone had a great time.
On Saturday, March 28, Dave Bahnsen will provide a presentation on the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad in Clinton at the Lyons Branch library. The program will start at 1 p.m. Seating is limited.
On Thursday, April 16 at 9 a.m., the History Club will tour the downtown Van Allen building located at 200-206 Fifth Ave. South. The four-story Van Allen Building was designed by well-known American architect Louis Sullivan. Construction took place around 1912-1914.
The building is now listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and is also listed as a National Historic Landmark.
The History Club is working on plans to conduct historic bus tours of the Clinton, Lyons, Fulton and Camanche areas this summer.
For more information about the History Club, contact Obren at Gobren74@live.com or 563-503-8345 or John Rowland at jrow242@gmail.com or 563-593-1101.
To schedule an event or have a presentation, contact Rowland or Obren. The public and new members are always welcome to attend meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.