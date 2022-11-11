FULTON, Ill. — “The Mississippi River: Fulton’s closest neighbor”, will be the topic of a Nov. 20 presentation at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum.
The program begins at 2 p.m.; the museum is located at 707 10th Ave. The PowerPoint presentation will cover how the Mississippi River and the City of Fulton have interacted with each other since 1835.
The presentation will be in chronological order. The first topic will be the history of Fulton’s bustling, commercial businesses on its natural levee from 1850-1900.
In the next period of activity, 1900-1950s, the citizens of Fulton chose to use the riverfront as a recreational site for community activities and events. It was named “Riverside Park” and it was the setting for a large Centennial Celebration in 1935. A tourist camp site was developed as an attraction to Fulton and the Mississippi River when thousands of people every year were traveling the Lincoln Highway, which opened in 1913. Lock & Dam 13 was erected by the Civilian Conservation Corps and opened in 1939.
The next era, 1950 until today, covers the historic Flood of ’65, which created a need for a dike. This development also created the Dike Beautification Committee, which brought sweeping changes to the city’s riverfront. The de Immigrant windmill opened in 2000 as a major tourist attraction.
In addition to property protection, the paved walkway atop the dike provided a recreational and exercise location with an awesome view of the river and the wildlife around it. Fulton residents have developed a more personal relationship with the “Misi-ziibi” River, which means “Father of Rivers” as named by the native American Indians who inhabited this area prior to 1835.
Currently, the river is presenting another first for residents as the water level is at an all-time low. Some adjustments and challenges will be shared as a result of the latest phenomena, such as the supply chain impact.
The last and final topic of the program is about the future of the Mississippi River as the City of Fulton’s nearest neighbor. How will current citizens create an interaction between the great river and the citizens of Fulton going forward?
The Fulton museum’s archives have been enriched during its 22 years of existence with volumes of photos donated by Henry Kramer, publisher and owner of the Fulton Journal, and articles written and donated by historian Wayne Bastian.
The museum’s north entrance is easily accessible. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Barbara Mask at (563) 321-0318.
