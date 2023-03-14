The historic Wilson Buildings, from 211 to 219 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, were designed by John Morrell & Son, and completed in 1914. They were placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014.
The Wilson family owned and operated one of the largest industrial steel companies in the country and was well respected in Clinton County as Clinton Bridge & Iron Works, according to documents filed with the National Register.
The success of the Clinton Bridge & Iron Works under George E. Wilson led his son, George E. Wilson Jr., to start his own real estate development company. They built the Wilson Buildings using the family’s structural steel.
The buildings are an example of the Chicago Commercial Style and Classical Revival style of architecture. The architects were prominent and respected commercial and residential architects in the Clinton area from 1904 to 1953, the National Register says.
JC Penney occupied the building at 219 Fifth Ave. South until 1999, and later an antique store resided there. The building changed hands several times before landing under Economic Growth Corporation's ownership.
-- From the Clinton Herald archives
