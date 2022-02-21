Dave Layton of The Unidynes has so many stories about the band that he’s thinking of writing a book.
Soon, he’ll be able to add another chapter: The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association has announced The Unidynes, who got their start in Clinton over 30 years ago, will be inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame over Labor Day weekend in Arnolds Park.
“It’s an honor,” says Layton, who finds it especially meaningful that Mike Pickney, a friend of the band and also a member of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame with band IV Pauli, had nominated The Unidynes, “The thought that, you know, another peer felt that highly about our band was really, I think, the biggest honor of it.”
This isn’t an honor the band had really ever dreamed of. Jack Schmalfeldt, with his unique harmonica and vocal style, started the band in 1989. Kevin Kash (guitar) and Dave Schneider (guitar/vocals) joined him, as did Bob Hoffmann (drums), and Dave Layton (stand-up bass). Initially, their thoughts were on just playing fun blues music.
“In ‘89, our dreams were not formulated,” says Layton, “It was just, you know, we wanted to play hot, kick ass, and take numbers, you know. That kind of thing.”
Very quickly, The Unidynes started to evolve. As soon as they began creating original music, their dreams changed.
“Maybe it’s the most arrogant dream of all to think that your music is going to transcend you,” says Layton, but beyond wanting to be the best in town playing music that was different from what other bands were offering and getting paid to play what they wanted to play, “It was always about that one of our songs might actually get somewhere in the world.”
Bo Diddley toured the Clinton area in 1991, and The Unidynes filled in as his band. They practiced for months to prepare, only to find that the 30-minute rehearsal with Bo Diddley would be for songs The Unidynes had never heard before. Regardless, The Unidynes pulled off playing the concert, but five years later when the same opportunity to be the band behind Bo Diddley arose again, they prepared for the show by not preparing.
Kash moved to Nashville in 1992, while Schmalfeldt, Schneider, and Layton opened a club called The Blue Room. The next year, the Great Flood of 1993 occurred.
“The Mississippi is cresting in two weeks and the Red Cross is goin’ broke,” Schmalfeldt said at the time. “Let’s have a benefit when it crests!”
After several bands played, the amount of money raised totaled in the thousands of dollars. “It was a good moment,” says Layton.
The year 1994 brought the closure of The Blue Room as well as Kash’s return. Two years later they released their album, “Once in a Blue Room”, which received national airplay. The size of the venues The Unidynes played grew larger. Then, in 1998, Hoffmann left the band and Bud Benson took his seat at the drums.
The Unidynes’ second album, titled “Smoke,’’ debuted in 2000. The TV show “The Osbournes” used one of the songs on the album, “Hog Riding Fool”, to accompany a scene of Ozzy Osbourne riding a motorcycle in one of the episodes. Benson was one of two drummers who played on The Unidynes’ next album, “Mechanicsville”. The other, David Shane, went onstage with the band for a show in Lansing, Iowa that was so overwhelmed by fish flies that the weight of them on the tent threatened a dangerous situation. The Unidynes couldn’t be deterred, though. Schmalfeldt yelled, “Bring on the bugs!” and they played through the night.
Schmalfeldt died in 2008. The music came to a halt and that was the state in which it stayed for over a year. Schmalfeldt wouldn’t have wanted it that way.
The band reformed with Chuck Soenksen on drums, but it was still tough to deal with the loss of Schmalfeldt. Layton recalls a show at which the band was approached by a man from Milwaukee. This man told them his band there plays a song of The Unidynes’ that people really like and he’d love to sing this song with the band. The song was “Hog Riding Fool”.
Even though the band hadn’t played that song since Schmalfeldt’s death, they agreed. The man had obviously been listening to the song; he sang it as much like Schmalfeldt as he could, which created a heavily emotional moment for the band. “[It] made us cry,” says Layton, “It was really good.”
The Unidynes then published an album in 2016 called “Tale of the Comet,” since their late singer would always say, “Catch ahold of the tail of the comet, boys. It’ll be a hell of a ride!”
These days, Schneider is the lead singer, but no longer plays guitar due to nerve damage. JC Monroe has joined the band as a guitarist, singer, and songwriter.
The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Association inducts into the Hall of Fame those who’ve been recognized as having significantly contributed to rock and roll music in the State of Iowa. In the 33 years since The Unidynes’ formation, Layton feels the contribution the band has made he’s most proud of is the difference The Unidynes have made for younger musicians.
“I’m proud of younger bands that have pointed to us and said, ‘You know, we want to play our own music too,’” Layton says, “I feel like we were kind of opening a door for younger bands to do that.”
While many bands stick to the safety of tried-and-true covers, The Unidynes have served as an example of a band that’s taken the chance of trying something else and playing what they wanted to play, just as they’d dared to do from the band’s start. “Whether it worked or not,” says Layton, “at least it was our music.”
The band has yet to decide what songs they’ll play at the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame Induction Concert, but now that recent waves of COVID have calmed, they have plans to start practicing again soon.
The festival will begin with the Rock the Roof Concert on Thursday, Sept. 1. followed by the opening ceremony and guitar marching band, an autograph party, Iowa Rocks talent contest, an inductee meet and greet, and, finally, Sunday’s induction ceremony and concert.
That weekend is sure to make for yet another great story.
For more details on the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Hall of Fame Induction Spectacular Weekend schedule and for information on tickets, visit www.iowarocknroll.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.