CLINTON — Joe Hoinkis has been named site manager of the LyondellBasell Clinton Complex. Hoinkis replaces Yarelis Hernandez, who has been appointed a new position within LyondellBasell in the Netherlands.
“It’s a privilege to work alongside this dynamic team of professionals,” said Hoinkis. “Our employees are committed to operational excellence and have a passion for giving back. The Clinton community is widely regarded within LyondellBasell and I look forward to learning more on how I can contribute.”
Hoinkis has spent the last 34 years at LyondellBasell holding various leadership roles in Louisiana, Texas and Thailand. He most recently served as CEO and representative director of LyondellBasell Ulsan PP JV in South Korea. Hoinkis holds a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia.
Hoinkis will oversee more than 400 employees and contractors at LyondellBasell Clinton Complex, which is one of the largest chemical plants in Iowa.
For more information on the Clinton Complex visit www.lyondellbasell.com
