AMES — Hunter Holdgrafer, a Clinton County resident, was awarded the Glen and Mary Jo Mente 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation this spring.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of over 90 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at more than $100,000. Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 54 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Holdgrafer has been a 4-H’er for nine years. With beef as his favorite project area, Holdgrafer has started his own herd and learned that he has a passion for production agriculture.
Through the 4-H program, Holdgrafer has participated in Livestock Judging, where he has won the high point senior individual at the State 4-H Judging Contest. As an older exhibitor, Holdgrafer has mentored younger beef exhibitors and loves teaching others.
Holdgrafer will attend Iowa State University in the fall to study Agricultural Studies. After receiving his degree, he plans to return to the family farm to grow his beef herd. Holdgrafer plans to be a youthful and energetic voice in local agriculturalists groups.
“For some students, completing their last year of 4-H is the beginning of the end of their involvement in agriculture,” Holdgrafer said. “For me, this is the beginning of my forever.”
Glen and Mary Jo Mente have established this scholarship for a graduating high school senior who has been active in leadership roles in 4-H as well as in their school and community. Applicants must reside in Muscatine, Clinton or Cedar counties and plan to attend Iowa State University.
