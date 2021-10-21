CLINTON — A Fulton Kiwanis Christmas gala that raised thousands of dollars for a local hospital every year returns after a 15-year hiatus. This time it will fund a local community center.
"We're gonna have lots of fun," Christmas Fantasy Chairwoman Barb Frantz said Wednesday.
Clinton Kiwanis Club wanted Fulton, Illinois Kiwanis and Camanche Kiwanis clubs to join them in buying a new stove for Gateway Area Community Center, Frantz said.
The center can't use its kitchen because it doesn't meet fire code, event co-chairman David Frantz said, and GACC serves 200 meals a week to needy families. Volunteers prepare meals in their homes and take them to GACC for distribution, he said.
Kiwanis Clubs exist to serve the children of the world, so funding a new kitchen for GACC made sense, David said.
"I did not even know it was here," said Barb. So she and David toured the community center. They were impressed by all the programs the center provides for children in the Clinton community and across the river in Fulton.
A boxing club, a suicide awareness group, music and art teachers all use GACC space to reach local children. The center also gives children a place to hang out. It has a video game room, a Dungeons and Dragons club and family movie night.
Barb and David realized that GACC needed more financial help than a little money for a new stove. Heating the building costs more than $4,000 a month, Barb said.
"[We] need to bring in some really good money for this," Barb said. She remembered that the Kiwanis Club used to bring in between $20,000 and $30,000 during Fantasy of Lights. That's the type of money she wanted for GACC.
Celeste and Larry Cruse offered their venue, Vista Grande, for free, said Barb. For $50 per person, or $350 for a table of eight, residents will be fed and allowed to bid on silent- and live-auction items, said Frantz.
Local businesses, service clubs and individuals each paid $50 to decorate one of 19 3-foot mini trees to sell during the live auction, "And they can do anything they want with this tree," said Barb.
A traveling trophy will be awarded to the best tree in each of four categories, Barb said. Teams have been secretive about how their trees will look, she said. "Everybody's being super tight-lipped."
But they haven't been silent about their competitive aspirations, said Barb. Clinton Kiwanian Matt Parbs told everyone, "Be ready. We're out for blood," Barb said.
Fulton Kiwanis, Camanche Kiwanis and the Clinton Lions Club will challenge Clinton Kiwanis for the tree trophy.
Six large trees will also be auctioned during the event, Barb said. The Hawkeye tree will include a football and basketball autographed for the winning bidder by Hawkeye football coach Kirk Ferentz and women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder, if things go as planned.
Rastrelli's restaurant donated free pizza for a year, said Barb. Two 48-inch and six 36-inch wreaths will be sold, and, prior to dinner, every table will bid for dessert. "Hopefully every table will be bidding," said Barb.
The meal, catered by Vista Grande, includes two meats, two vegetables, salad, rolls and wine. A cash bar will also be available. "Come hungry," Barb advised.
Dan Dolan Homes is the overall sponsor for the event. "[He] believes so much in what the center is doing," said Barb.
Brooke Byam will provide music for the evening.
Children who take part in GACC's programs helped prepare for Christmas Fantasy, said Barb. They painted 100 paint stir sticks donated by Sherwin Williams for the bidding paddles.
They were paid in pizza, said GACC Director Jorge Landa Rodriguez. "They had fun doing it."
Norma Landa painted the paddles, which are shaped like Christmas trees, angels and snowflakes, said Barb.
The children also raised money for the Christmas Fantasy by standing at an intersection in Fulton with buckets, taking money from people who drove by. The children waved and smiled to encourage drivers to give. "They worked it," said Barb.
The children raised more money that weekend than the Kiwanis have ever taken in during the event, said Barb.
A couple of children will speak during A Christmas Fantasy. They'll talk about what GACC means to them, said David.
All of the money raised during the Christmas gala will go directly back to the community, said Landa Rodriguez. "It all stays local"
Many people in the community aren't familiar with the center or what it does, Barb said. Barb wants to educate people about GACC.
"People that need us know exactly where we are," said Landa Rodriguez, but people who can help the nonprofit facility financially aren't familiar with it.
Residents may contact David or Barb or GACC for advance tickets or pay at the door. Vista Grande will hold 200, said Barb. She'd like to sell out Nov. 5.
"It is going to be the most beautiful and fun night," said Barb.
