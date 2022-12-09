CLINTON – The Holiday Network, a program that’s helped area families during the holiday season for over 30 years, is working hard to prepare for distribution coming up Dec. 14 and 15.
“It takes a whole lot of folks to help out with this program,” Director Lynee Burken says, “and there’s a lot of work that goes into it.”
It’s facilitated by Clinton County’s Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, one of the largest non-profit volunteer networks in the nation for people 55 and older. Multiple local holiday programs were found to be serving the same people, so social agencies partnered together to ensure the county was making the best use of its resources, resulting in the Holiday Network.
The program serves over 300 families in Clinton, Delmar, Goose Lake, and outlying areas of the county that don’t otherwise have an agency or similar program to turn to for assistance as Camanche and DeWitt do.
Burken says the Network has been able to always take care of all families who’ve applied, as long as their application was received by the deadline. Applications are accepted all the way to Thanksgiving, but, “after Thanksgiving,” she says, “there’s just too much to do to take on any more.”
Every year, applications are sent to local schools for families to fill out and return to RSVP by the end of October, at which time Burken says they get the process started. Toys, food boxes, and other donations are collected from a number of supporting agencies, businesses and programs, including “Scott for Tots,” HUGS, NelsonCorp, Prince of Peace, Clausens, and others, as well as individuals in the community.
“It’s a huge group of folks that help get this put together,” Burken says, “and there’s no way we can do it without them.”
Approved families receive a letter in the mail noting a scheduled time for them to come to that year’s place of distribution. This year, it will take place at Clinton Church of Christ, 210 N. 13th St. There, parents can pick out socks and underwear for each of their children, hats, scarves, and gloves that were knitted or crocheted by volunteers, an extra toy from the collection obtained from “Scott for Tots” besides the wrapped gifts provided from people in the community, other miscellaneous items such as books, and a food box.
‘It’s pretty big,” Burken says, “and kind of sets the family up for the entire holiday season.”
If interested in volunteering to help the Holiday Network with distribution, contact RSVP at 243-7787.
