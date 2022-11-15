MAQUOKETA — Silver Bells and Diamonds will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa.
Silver Bells and Diamonds combines the best of The Diamonds – In Concert with sparkling holiday favorites everyone will enjoy. The show opens with a Jingle Bells medley followed by a first half of hit songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. Then, in the second half, The Diamonds use their signature harmony filled vocals and stage presence to get the audience into the Christmas spirit with a fast paced ride through many of the great holiday favorites.
The Diamonds released an instant million selling hit in 1957 called Little Darlin’. Since dubbed the national anthem of rock and roll, the song soon went gold and led to a career that saw the group appear on American Bandstand 33 times and be inducted into both the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. Little Darlin’ was soon followed by two more gold records, The Stroll and Silhouettes. All three have been featured on soundtracks of the movie American Graffiti and the mid-1970s television hit, Happy Days.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Osterhaus Pharmacy, both Maquoketa State Banks in Maquoketa, and Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue. Tickets are also available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
Tickets will available at the door at a cost of $30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.