A holiday extravaganza – complete with parachuting elves, lights, music and fireworks – chugged its way into Clinton to spread Christmas cheer Tuesday.
An estimated 2,000 people gathered that afternoon at the east end of Main Avenue in Clinton’s Lyons District for the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train in support of local food pantries.
“I’m not disappointed,” MaC 94.7FM General Manager Chris Streets said of the amount of food being collected during the event.
Mike Rastrelli, owner of Rastrelli’s Restaurant, located just a few blocks away from where the train made its stop, joked while ladling warm apple cider from a kettle into cups, permeating the air with a delicious, sweet smell.
Chris Taplin of Clinton, dressed as Santa Claus, was occupied throughout the event entertaining and taking photos with the many children in attendance.
These same children would also be lifted onto their parents’ shoulders to be able to see as the 1,000-foot-long train traveling north into Clinton could first be heard from down the tracks. “Jingle Bell Rock” played from train speakers as the 14 brightly decorated cars came to a stop only a few minutes after its expected arrival time of 4:15 p.m.
Some danced while Kelly Prescott, then Alan Doyle, performed traditional and modern holiday songs as well as popular original songs from 4:30 to 5 p.m.
During this time, five professional skydivers from the Quad City Skydiving Center – who were dressed as elves and had parachuted into the area prior to the train’s arrival – joined the crowd. Skydiver Luke Wells said the jump from 4,500 feet was a lot of fun.
The event concluded with fireworks at 5 p.m. as the train departed for its next destination.
The last time that Clinton had been a destination for the train was in 2019; the event was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
The train that had visited Clinton as well as another CP Holiday Train will continue on, collectively raising money, food and awareness for food insecurity issues through eight states in the U.S. and six Canadian provinces, giving a total of 168 performances.
This was the 24th year that the CP Holiday Train program has contributed to the support of food banks and food shelves along the railway’s network. Since 1999, it’s raised over $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food.
