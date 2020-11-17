CLINTON — The Holiday Train goes virtual for 2020.
Canadian Pacific will broadcast the concert “Holiday Train at Home” on its Facebook page Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Serena Ryder and The Trews will headline CP’s 2020 “Holiday Train at Home” concert with special guests JoJo Mason, Logan Staats and Kelly Prescott.
Canadian Pacific will post final concert details on its social channels in the coming weeks, it said. Watch @CanadianPacific for the latest updates.
