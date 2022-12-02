CLINTON – Canadian Pacific’s Holiday Train is scheduled to arrive Tuesday in Clinton, where it will be stopping near the Sawmill Museum at 4:15 p.m.
“We’re going to have parachuting elves right before the train,” Lyons Business & Professional Association President and Sawmill Museum Director Matt Parbs said of the event that always brings a huge crowd to the Lyons district.
Following the safe landing of the professional skydivers from the Quad City Skydiving Center, the 1,000-foot-long train consisting of 14 railcars brightly decorated with LED lights and holiday designs will roll along the tracks to its Clinton stop.
This year will be the 24th year that the CP Holiday Train program has contributed to support food banks and food shelves along the railway’s network. Since 1999, it’s raised over $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food.
The Associate Benevolent Society is to receive the program’s donations this year.
The last time Clinton was a destination for the Holiday Train was in 2019, since the event was held virtually due to the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Two trains departed Montreal late last month to begin tours that will bring them to eight states in the U.S. and six Canadian provinces, collectively raising money, food and awareness for food insecurity issues with a total of 168 performances.
Eight headlining musicians will tour with the trains for different portions of the tours, putting on free half-hour concerts from the train’s stage. In Iowa, Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott will perform a mixture of traditional and modern holiday songs as well as popular original songs.
After the train departs to travel to the next destination, Parbs says, fireworks will begin.
Parbs was also involved in organizing this year’s Lyons Winter Festival, which will be held on Main Avenue in the Lyons District from 9-11 a.m. Saturday and from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
He says, in good weather, thousands of people turn out for this holiday walk.
“All of the businesses will be participating,” he says. “It’s really neat to see.”
Saturday’s festivities include a coloring contest at the Lyons Filling Station, cookie decorating at Homer’s Deli & Sweetheart Bakery, a Christmas photo backdrop at Classic Bodyworks, a live Santa at The Bicycle Station & Jensen Oil, and a hot chocolate bar at Don’s Jewelry.
The Holly Jolly Trolly will give rides on Sunday, when there will also be a Nativity scene and music at The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, an outdoor Christmas movie at The Bicycle Stations & Jensen Oil, a magician, a horse-drawn carriage, live reindeer in Four Square Park, and many drink specials on both days at establishments all along Main Avenue.
“Sunday night is just one of my favorite times of the year,” Parbs said.
