CLINTON — The Neighborhood Improvement Committee surprised residents with Property Improvement awards Wednesday.
NIC issued its first awards last month to recognize residents who have spruced up their homes and made a positive impact on their neighborhoods in the process.
Zach Ashpole accepted a gift basket for himself and his wife Taylor at 210 S. 14th St. Decorated for Halloween, the home was nominated by NIC member Wendy Krajnovich. “I was really impressed by this retaining wall,” Krajnovich said while at the house.
Doreena Ernst accepted the NIC gift bag at her home at 1418 S. 19th St., but she said Marty Powell did all the work. “Everything you see, he has done,” Ernst said. “He built the porch. He built the railings.”
“It’s a pretty big overhaul,” said NIC member Jessica Koontz, who nominated the property.
“You made my day,” said Powell.
At 847 Sixth Ave. S., Sheila and Bill Geltz thanked NIC for its gift and recognition of the home’s aesthetic quality. “We try to keep it up, Sheila said.
Other properties recognized this month by NIC were Teresa Hagor’s home at 251 Ninth Ave. N. and Davida Sanders’ home at 445 Sixth Avenue South. A sign in each yard declares it a winner of the NIC Property Improvement Award.
