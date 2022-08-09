CLINTON – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved an agreement giving control of county-owned property in the 600 block of North Third Street to the YWCA for possible construction of a supportive housing facility for the homeless.
The unanimous vote came at the conclusion of a 75-minute public hearing that brought out mixed emotions about the location of the proposed facility, which if federal grant funding comes through, would feature 20-24 permanent supportive housing units, eight to 10 emergency shelter units, a resource center, and on-site staff and management and would sit in a residential neighborhood west of the Clinton County Courthouse.
Half of those who spoke said the location was a good one, due to being in a central location in the city. Others who live in the neighborhood fear their property values will decrease with its presence.
At the start of the public hearing, Supervisor Jim Irwin described the growing need to address homelessness in Clinton and the county as a whole.
“We have a growing homeless population that just continues to creep up; a lot of it has to do with coming out of the pandemic and individuals who are unable to pay their rent over that time frame and then the moratorium that came on afterward. It became the time when landlords were able to evict,” Irwin said, adding there is a growing population of families who are homeless.
YWCA Empowerment Center Director Angie Bloomfield said the need also has been amplified by regionalization of domestic violence services, which moved from Clinton to Davenport. The YWCA then pivoted and offered shelter services through its Rapid Rehousing program, which last December also was regionalized.
But it wasn’t the need for the shelter that was debated Monday; it was the selected location that came under fire.
“I am in strong support of our city building a facility like this,” said resident Eric Gettes, who lives a block and a half from the proposed location and has been on the Clinton School Board for eight years. “I think it is important and I think it has a lot of advantages socially and economically.”
“My concern is putting a facility like this in the middle of a residential neighborhood,” he said. “I think there are some real issues with that that we need to consider both financial and otherwise.”
He said an estimated 90 houses and a school are in close proximity to the selected location.
“Unfortunately, having worked in the mental health and social services industry for 42 years, I know that folks that experience homelessness often have issues with substance abuse, mental health issues, criminal activity and I feel that putting that in the middle of a residential neighborhood is not a good idea,” he said.
He also is concerned with assessed property values dropping, property taxes declining and decreased funding for local schools as a result.
Irwin and Bloomfield said several sites were evaluated, but it was the county-owned land that surfaced as the best choice.
“We were looking for a location that would work, that was accessible to bus lines, that was accessible to grocery stores within walking distances but yet also not in a situation where it was so accessible that they were in the downtown area or in the western part of the city near other entities,” said Irwin.
Supervisor Dan Srp said the final selection was steered by the city of Clinton. He said the site is a good one because of its proximity to the Clinton County Law Center and the Community Resource Center at the Clinton County Courthouse.
“There’s a lot that makes very good sense to me,” Srp said.
Local agencies and the Sisters of St. Francis have been studying local homelessness and possible solutions for more than seven years. The YWCA Empowerment Center, which serves as the access point for homeless services in Clinton and Jackson counties, currently is completing its National Housing Trust Fund application requesting $4 million to cover the project’s estimated $5 million cost. The YWCA, as part of the application process, has received a $500,000 funding commitment from the city of Clinton and an equal commitment from the Board of Supervisors.
The Supervisors’ support could come in the form of $500,000 in funds or by a $250,000 funding commitment combined with the $250,000 value of the three parcels that would be leased, through an option to purchase, to the Clinton YWCA. The YWCA would build the center on that site. The YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center would partner with Hatch Development, of Cedar Rapids, to construct the facility, which would be paid for through the federal grant, the county and city’s one-time commitments, and potential American Rescue Plan Act funds, local and private donor support and future grants.
Sister Ruthie Westmoreland, who serves on the Sisters of St. Francis Leadership Team, encouraged the Supervisors to move forward with the agreement.
“As the county board knows, the Sisters of St. Francis have submitted a letter supporting the YWCA’s supportive housing proejct and we wholeheartedly support this. We thank you for your support,” she said. “We urge you to move ahead with the steps for transferring the property owned by the county to the YWCA. We recognize not everyone wants homeless people in their neighborhood. And that’s just a problem that the whole world has. But we support this project and we support the location that is being considered.”
Her statements were supported by Andy Green, executive director of the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa. The United Way serves 19 agencies that provide assistance with the goal of focusing on education, financial stability and health and wellness. He said all three fall under this project.
“Something like this is very needed in our commuity,” Green said. “All of us in here don’t know where we’re going to be in the next five years, but we assume we won’t be in some sort of facility for homeless people. And none of us know what kind of future is in store for us. And as much as we might think that we are comfortable with our financial situation and our social situation, I would like to believe that anyone sitting in a facility right now, five years ago did not think they would be in that type of facility.
“Yes, when you have homeless people you do have mental health issues and yes, when you have homeless people you deal with drug issues.
Right now those issues are on our streets and are not contained in one place for those people to receive help and get the care that they need,” he said. “The other thing is when we talk about people needing jobs, a lot of times you can’t get a job without an address. A lot of times you can’t get a job without having taken a shower in the morning. Being able to have a place that is centrally located where we can get buses and people to locations, that really is going to help our homeless population.”
David Sivright, a member of the YWCA board who is a retired District Court judge, also warned people to not paint the homeless as criminals.
“For several years I was a judge in this county and other counties and I often had to deal with protective orders, women who were being abused and they needed a place to be safe, often with children,” he said. “Alot of them came from the neighborhoods like you are talking about. They were not criminals. They were not drug addicts. They were victims of dangerous situations and they needed a place to be housed to get away from the abuse and the YW took care of that. That’s gone now. And so this is going to be a big help to that situation.”
“These are not all drug addicts or criminals to be afraid of,” he said. “There will be people in there who have substance abuse issues. In this facility, they will be in one location, with staff, and they’ll receive the treatment they need, which is better than having them scattered around town and various other places on the street. So please don’t paint all these people as criminals. Some of them are women who might live very close to you that are in danger and need to be put somewhere else and sheltered, and some of them are veterans who have health issues from dementia and advancing age and need help. And this is our opportunity to help. I think this is a step in the right direction.”
