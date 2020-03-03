CLINTON – The snow has melted and meteorological spring has officially begun, now people across the Gateway area are looking at the rivers throughout the region wondering what will happen next.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in the Quad-Cities are predicting that the Mississippi River has a high probability of experiencing major flooding. Though it is not forecast to cause the catastrophic damage it did last year, Brian Christopherson, a flood mitigation specialist, says this is the time people should start exploring their options.
“People should be contacting their insurance agents asking about flood insurance,” Christopherson said. “It’s the most important thing you can do if you live in a flood zone and you don’t have flood insurance. Contact your insurance agent ASAP.”
Christopherson says standard homeowner insurance does not cover flooding. He mentioned that many people do not realize that and often learn they are not protected when it is too late. There are two options people can look into regarding flood insurance coverage: the private market or the National Flood Insurance Program.
Christopherson says based on what your situation is and if you live in a floodplain, you can decide which route is best for you. But, he reiterated, homeowners need to talk with their insurance agents now before it is too late.
“If we get the normal spring rains, we could see some flooding,” Christopherson said. “Obviously, that’s NOAA’s job to give us the flood information, and we have to act on that.”
Christopherson says this is why flood insurance is so important. The out-of-cost expense to replace damaged items or even repair the house itself is very pricey, and without insurance, many will not be able to afford it. He says that while homeowners are shopping for the plan that fits their needs, they just educated themselves on the pros and cons of private insurance and the NFIP.
“Private flood insurance will cover your structure up to $1 million and a half million in contents,” Christopherson said. “And, NFIP will cover you residentially $250,000 and $100,000 contents. You can adjust that number accordingly to what your specific needs are.”
Christopherson says flood insurance is an option for anyone. He mentioned a person does not have to live directly on the river or in a floodplain to experience flooding. For example, in Clinton, many people experience flooding woes due to stormwater backup. He says you would rather be protected versus being caught in the worst-case scenario.
“If it can rain, it can flood,” Christopherson said. “Even if you live in a low-risk area, you want to carry flood insurance. If there’s just that chance, you want to be covered.”
Downstream in Port Byron, Illinois, is where Jeff Mumma lives. He experienced the high water last season but says his property and personal items did not experience any damage. Nevertheless, he wants to install flood mitigation doors to allow the water to pass through without any problems. Mumma says living so close to waters that are unpredictable and experiencing the good and the bad is just part of life.
“You live on the river, and if you’re going to live in the floodplain, you deal with it,” Mumma said. “So it’s a beautiful view and it’s questionable if it’s worth it sometimes.”
Mumma echoed Christopherson and said people who do not have flood insurance or maybe their insurance is too high, that they should start exploring now. It is worth mentioning that it is not too late to purchase flood insurance, but once the flooding starts, that is when your chance of being covered and protected is gone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.