CLINTON — The Clinton Hometown Pride Committee has selected seven Clintonians to be inducted into the inaugural class of the Clinton County Walk of Fame, the Clinton Hometown Pride committee announced Wednesday.
Felix Adler and Linda Luckstead will be inducted in the fine arts category, Duke Slater in athletics, Charles Toney for professional achievement and Russell Volckmann, Artemus Gates and Henry Langrehr for military service.
The Walk of Fame project was created by the Clinton Hometown Pride Committee to give residents and visitors an interesting and innovative way to showcase and appreciate historic individuals who planted their roots in Clinton County, the committee said.
Nominations were accepted from January through March 1. Final selections were made March 31.
Nominations were accepted in the categories of professional achievement, fine arts, military, athletics and humanitarian acts. The Nomination Committee evaluated nominees on their achievements, their impact on Clinton and their ties to Clinton County.
The induction ceremony is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Eagle Point Lodge in Clinton.
The following biographies were provided by the Walk of Fame Committee.
Felix Adler, Fine Arts
Born Frank Spencer Bartlett Adler in 1895 in Clinton, Adler was a beloved American figure and a pioneer of professional clowning. He joined the Ringling Bros. Circus after performing in vaudeville and serving in World War I.
During Adler’s time with Ringling Bros., he officially became known as “Funny Felix the Clown.” Adler was the first clown to appear on television and was known as “The Whitehouse Clown,” having performed for three sitting presidents: Calvin Coolidge, Warren Harding and Franklin Roosevelt.
Adler starred in Cecil B. DeMille’s Holywood blockbuster, “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
Throughout his career, Adler returned to Clinton to give benefit shows for the Clinton Boys Club and for children at Jefferson Elementary School. He retired in 1959 and died in 1960. He is buried in Clinton’s Springdale Cemetery.
Duke Slater, Athletics
Frederick Wayman “Duke” Slater was the son of a Methodist minister, born in Normal, Illinois in 1898. His family moved to Clinton when Slater was 13. He graduated from Clinton High School and attended the University of Iowa.
Slater’s football achievements at Iowa were stellar. He played both offense and defense, received national honors as a sophomore, led the Hawkeyes to a Big 10 title in 1921, his senior year, and was named a first-team All-American.
When the College Football Hall of Fame was established in 1951, Slater was among its inaugural class.
Slater followed college with a 10-year career in professional football beginning in 1921. He was the first Black lineman and second Black player to play in the professional football league. In 1927 and again in 1929, Slater was the only Black player in the league.
While playing professional football, Slater used the off-season to continue his studies. By 1928, Slater had earned his law degree from Iowa.
Slater practiced law in Chicago and coached some high school football. He organized barnstorming teams for Black players in Chicago.
Slater become an assistant district attorney and, in 1948, was elected as a judge to the city’s municipal court. In 1960, he became the first Black judge to serve on the Superior Court of Chicago. Four years later he joined the newly formed Circuit Court of Cook County.
Slater died in 1966. He inducted into the National Football League Hall of Fame in 2020.
Russell Volckmann, Military
Russell William Volckmann was born Oct. 23, 1911 in Clinton, where his father founded a furniture store.
Volckmann was a graduate of West Point, a U.S. Army infantry officer and leader of the Philippine Commonwealth military resistance to the Japanese conquest of the Philippines during World War II. From 1942-1945 he led organized Filipino and American guerrilla resistance against the occupying Japanese forces.
After the war, Volckmann remained in the U.S. Army and helped create the U.S. Army Special Forces. Volckmann is considered a co-founder of the U.S. Army Special Forces, commonly known as the Green Berets.
Volckmann served in the Korean War and wrote the technical manual “Organization and Conduct of Guerrilla Warfare” in 1951. He received his final promotion to brigadier general in 1956 and retired from the military in 1957 after 27 years of military service.
Volckmann served as president of Volckmann Furniture Manufacturing Company until 1977. He died June 30, 1982.
Artemus Gates, Military
Artemus Lamb Gates was an American businessman, naval aviator and Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Air in charge of naval aviation efforts in World War II . Born Nov. 3, 1895, he was, at various times, president of New York Trust Company and a director of Union Pacific, TIME, Boeing, Middle South Utilities, Inc., Safeway, Inc., Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Servo Corp.
A great-grandson of lumber baron Chancy Lamb and a grandson of lumber baron Artemus Lamb, Gates grew up at Oakhurst in Clinton.
During World War I, Gates helped rescue downed fliers. He was shot down, taken prisoner by the Germans and escaped. Because of service on the front, Gates was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal by the United States, the Distinguished Flying Cross by Great Britain and the Croix de Guerre by France, which also made him an officer of the Legion of Honor.
Gates died June 14, 1976.
Charles Toney, Professional Achievement
Toney graduated from Clinton High School in 1930. He was a national leader in equal opportunity efforts, programs and results.
Toney initiated one of the first voluntary affirmative action plans in the nation, with goals and timetables used at John Deere prior to those which later became mandatory under federal laws.
Toney established and instituted local secondary programs such as Quad City Scholars, Home Grown Engineers, and Quad City Merit Employment Council. At John Deere, he was the first certified welder of color in Iowa or Illinois.
In 1972, Toney was promoted to Manager of Minority Relations. He became the first African American at an executive level when he was appointed Director of Affirmative Action.
Toney became known throughout the Midwest as the Dean of Affirmative Action and was respected locally, regionally and nationally for his leadership.
Toney died in 2009.
Henry Langrehr, Military
A member of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, Langrehr jumped from a plane into a greenhouse in Sainte-Mere-Eglise in June 1944, during the D-Day attack.
On June 29, Langrehr was wounded and captured by the Germans. He escaped in April the following year.
Langrehr recently published a book, co-authored by Jim Defelice, about his experiences. In “Whatever It Took,” Langrehr said that surviving the war meant “living on sawdust and beet juice for months, surviving in a thin blanket in weather so cold your sweat froze. It took beatings so harsh that you thought your skull would cave in.”
Langrehr is featured on Clinton’s Freedom Rock and his experiences helped inform shows like Band of Brothers.
Linda Luckstead, Fine Arts
Luckstead has been a significant contributor to the fine arts in Clinton County since 1960 when she opened Carousel School of Dance in the basement of her home. The legacy continues to this day.
Luckstead attended the Ellis-DuBoulay School of Ballet in Chicago and danced for Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo before returning to Clinton to open her studio. She served as the Artistic Director for the Quad City Ballet and formed the Gateway Contemporary Ballet Company in Clinton.
Luckstead has helped foster the love of fine arts in Clinton County through her dedication to her students, instilling in them a passion and love for dance.
