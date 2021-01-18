CLINTON — A committee dedicated to showing pride in Clinton County is asking for names of people it can honor for their achievements and contributions.
Clinton Hometown Pride is soliciting nominations for a Walk of Fame that will showcase historic individuals who planted their roots in this county, the organization says.
Francis Boggus, Hometown Pride’s chairman, said the committee aims to counter negative impressions of the county by bringing to light the accomplishments of the county and its residents.
“[Talks] started … at least two years ago,” Boggus said. “People in Clinton would comment over and over again that people in Clinton don’t have a positive attitude about what comes out of Clinton,” he said.
“We got the school district involved. Clinton High School formed a Synergy group two years ago,” he said.
Synergy is a program that allows high school students to find solutions to real problems for real organizations and businesses. Synergy came up with a name, a nomination process and categories for the Walk of Fame, Boggus said.
Hometown Pride formed a committee — Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy, Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center Director Sarah Lind, YWCA Development and Marketing Director Gabriella Torres, Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Member Engagement Coordinator Jenny Holm and Sawmill Museum Director Matt Parbs — to review nominations for the Walk.
Plaques will be created for the honorees, bearing their photos and their accomplishments,” Boggus said. Initially the plaques will be displayed somewhere in downtown Clinton, but eventually they’ll find a permanent home, tentatively at a visitors’ center in Liberty Square, he said.
Hometown Pride plans a virtual history of each recipient as well, using QR codes that visitors can scan with their cell phones to access information on the internet, Boggus said.{p class=”p1”}”I’m kind of excited by this recognition,” said DeLacy last week. “The first few years there’s just going to be some no-brainers,” he said. But he’s looking forward to recognizing some great people in the history of Clinton County that may not be so well known.{p class=”p1”}”[We] could see some overlap from the Clinton High School Hall of Honor,” said DeLacy, but the Hall of Honor is limited to CHS graduates. Some nominees lived during the late 1800s and early 1900s and didn’t graduate from high school, DeLacy said.{p class=”p1”}”Eighth grade was considered the end of the line for a lot of kids,” DeLacy said. The Walk of Fame will expand the number of people who can be nominated beyond those considered for the CHS Hall of Honor, he said.{p class=”p1”}Nominations will be solicited throughout the county, said Boggus. “We’re going out and making contact to all the other communities.”{p class=”p1”}The committee will make presentations to service clubs, churches, and social and professional organizations in the county to make them aware of the project so the greater general public can submit applications, Boggus said.{p class=”p1”}Hometown Pride has set no limit on the number of people who can be nominated or accepted each year, Boggus said. Nominees that are not approved will be considered by the committee for two additional years, he said.{p class=”p1”}Nominations are due by 4:30 p.m. March 1. Hometown Pride will announce the honorees in April and host a recognition ceremony in September, Boggus said.{p class=”p1”}Honorees will fit into one of five categories: Professional achievement, fine arts, military, athletics or humanitarian acts. The nominee must have been born in Clinton County and made an impact there or elsewhere or have moved to Clinton County and made an impact there.
{p class=”p1”}The committee will evaluate nominees based on such things as whether they have made significant contributions, have achieved exceptional success, have inspired others or have overcome hardships or barriers.{p class=”p1”}Nominations should be sent to Clinton City Hall, Attn: Lisa Frederick, City Clerk, 611 S. Third St., Clinton, IA 52732 or emailed to lisafrederick@cityofclintoniowa.us.{p class=”p1”}The Hometown Pride committee represents nine communities in the county, Clinton, Comanche, Low Moor, DeWitt, Grand Mound, Calamus, Wheatland, Delmar and Lost Nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.