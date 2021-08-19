CLINTON — The Synergy class of Clinton High School is working out the details for a mural project, Francis Boggus, of Hometown Pride, a Keep Iowa Beautiful Program, said during Wednesday’s Clinton County Development Association board meeting.
Midwest Pets for Life has agreed to have a mural painted on its building on Fourth Avenue South this fall, the Hometown Pride report says. Synergy has secured donations from Clinton Kiwanis and has requested the balance from Nestle Purina PetCare Company and from River Bluff Community Foundation in Dubuque.
Synergy also received a $10,000 STEM grant from the State of Iowa for improving the building facade, the report says.
Downtown Clinton Alliance has received $3,440 from the Alliance and from the CCDA and has secured Sam Mulgrew of Dubuque as curator for the mural program. The Banner Building has agreed to a mural, the report says, and the Lonergan Building is considering the proposal.
More than 54 Hometown Heroes banners have been sold, the report says. Applications are still being accepted.
The Lyons Business and Professional Association has raised more than $50,000 for a pavilion for its farmer’s market and other events. CCDA donated $58,000, and the city of Clinton pledged $50,000. Another grant from an anonymous donor is pending to provide the balance of the $172,000 project.
Construction is set to start in the spring.
Seven nominees have been selected for the inaugural class of the Clinton County Walk of Fame. A ceremony is set for Sunday, Sept. 19 at Eagle Point Lodge.
The Camanche Hometown Pride Committee secured more than $7,000 in funding for a community sign for Central Park. Grant applications with the Union Pacific Railroad and CCDA are pending for the $15,000 project.
The Camanche committee established the nonprofit Friends of Camanche Police Department to raise money for law enforcement projects.
Low Moor finished a $50,000 ballpark and concession stand renovation with a grant of $38,508 from CCDA and $10,000 from Union Pacific Railroad and other local support.
Low Moor has raised more than $7,000 of a $30,000 renovation and expansion of Veteran’s Memorial Park. Additional grant applications have been submitted to Union Pacific and CCDA, the Hometown Pride report says.
A raffle and the third annual Euchre Tournament set for October will help fund the park project and a renovation of the community center.
DeWitt’s Hometown Pride committee is supporting the city’s planned pickleball court. The estimated cost is $15,000.
Grand Mound completed its railroad depot project and opened the building in May. Local fundraising, a grant from Union Pacific Railroad and the LincolnWay Community Foundation helped pay for the $20,000 project.
Calamus and Wheatland are seeking grant money from Trees Forever, Iowa’s Living Roadways and Iowa State for trails and city improvements.
A joint Cal-Wheatland Trail project will create a four-mile trail on old Lincoln Highway road between Calamus and Wheatland, the Hometown Pride report says. Plans will be ready for presentation in September.
Lost Nation is planning several projects centered around Rustic Park. Eleven recreational vehicle park sites are completed, and campers are already using them. Cost of the RV park was about $45,000.
Fundraising from Rustic Days and from RAGBRAi helped pay for the upgrade.
Delmar is enhancing its historic railroad depot to attract more visitors, according to the Hometown Pride report, and enhancements are planned for Norton Park splash pad, which is a major success and well-used by locals and visitors, the report says.
The splash pad and basketball court cost $169,075.
The community turned an old building into a six-unit apartment complex and sold the old city hall, which is being renovated as a tavern. Another building will be renovated into an ice cream store set to open in 2022.
