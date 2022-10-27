CLINTON - Francis Boggus, community development consultant for Keep Iowa Beautiful, is passionate about what he does.
“I always enjoy learning about different communities,” he says. “I’m a people person. I like interacting with people and making places better.”
With expertise gained from over 12 years as a board-based community specialist at local, state, and national levels, Boggus holds the position of Clinton County Community Coach in Keep Iowa Beautiful’s Hometown Pride program.
For the communities of Clinton, Camanche, Low Moor, Grand Mound, Calamus, Wheatland, Delmar and Lost Nation, he’s worked to help them to improve their economic and cultural vitality by aiding in the formation of committees, assisting in fund-raising opportunities, helping to come up with concepts and developing them into concrete plans, plus the implementation and management of these projects.
As a result, a statue memorializing Duke Slater is planned to be erected across from Clinton High School this spring, with over $20,000 raised for the project and other funding lined up as well.
The Clinton County Walk of Fame was developed and a banner program honoring the hometown heroes of Camanche expanded into Clinton.
Ground was just recently broken for a digital sign in Camanche’s Central Park and the next project for that community will be raising money for a community splash pad like the one that’s been built in Delmar’s Norton Park. For it and a basketball court, Boggus made it possible for the community of Delmar to obtain a 75/25 match grant to help with the $105,000 cost of the project.
In Delmar, also, restoration of the embankment wall of the Depot is in progress, as is the work being done on the parks and trails in Wheatland, the restoration of a building in Calamus that’ll be of commercial use upon completion, and the creation of a four-mile trail connecting Calamus and Wheatland that utilizes the historic Lincoln Highway.
An RV park was also created in Lost Nation, and work was done on Grand Mound’s city park, among others of Boggus’ accomplishments.
As Keep Iowa Beautiful, a charitable organization established in 2000, is based in Des Moines, where Omaha native Boggus now resides, three or four times a month for the past six years he’s commuted to Clinton County to spend one- to two-day spans guiding local communities in bringing the ideas of these numerous projects to life.
Additionally, Boggus lends his expertise in ways beyond Hometown Pride projects, such as a speaking engagement he had at a summit for City of Clinton nonprofits last September about board development and fundraising.
The hardest part of it all, he says, is getting people involved.
“It’s difficult getting people to volunteer for community service organizations,” he says. “It’s more difficult than it has been in the past.”
Once a group of people has been brought together with a commitment to working in a cohesive and collaborative manner, Boggus says it’s not difficult to get a project going.
One in particular that Boggus is looking forward to seeing come to fruition is Clinton’s memorial statue of Duke Slater.
“I think the Duke Slater statue,” Boggus says, “in the pocket park across from the high school will be a significant achievement.”
For more information on the Hometown Pride program of Keep Iowa Beautiful, visit www.keepiowabeautiful.com.
