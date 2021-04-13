Prince of Peace

CLINTON — Prince of Peace Middle School has announced its third-quarter honor roll. Students named to the list are:

3.667 – 4.00

Sixth Grade: Liam Bellich, Claire Kenneavy, Kyler Leslie, Alyssa Nitschke, Laynie Steines, Elijah Thomas.

Seventh Grade: Kyla Bellich, Abigail Mox, Raymond Nitschke.

Eighth Grade: McKenna Brown, Sara Hays, Nehemiah Mallicoat, Yuliana Marcos, Lillian Smith.

3.334 – 3.666

Sixth Grade: Jaylynn DeBoer, Jakob Geestman, Ryan Greve, Kaylie Hays, Maxwell Smith.

Seventh Grade: Marissa Bloyd, Isaac Tucker, Tyler Van Hyfte.

Eighth Grade: Lucas Detterman, Jackson Paisley, Charles Pelham, Kadence Remrey, Tate Ruden, SiVaughn Thomas.

3.000 – 3.333

Sixth Grade: Parker Adams, Peyton Huebner, Valentina Molina Del Rio, Carson Newcomb, Holden Paisley, Sophie Schultz.

Seventh Grade: McKenna Morhardt, Samuel Sisneros, Gregory Thill, Rose Wauford, Daniel Woodfork,

Eighth Grade: Liam Darsidan, Logan Detterman, Maci Olmstead.

