CLINTON — Prince of Peace Middle School has announced its third-quarter honor roll. Students named to the list are:
3.667 – 4.00
Sixth Grade: Liam Bellich, Claire Kenneavy, Kyler Leslie, Alyssa Nitschke, Laynie Steines, Elijah Thomas.
Seventh Grade: Kyla Bellich, Abigail Mox, Raymond Nitschke.
Eighth Grade: McKenna Brown, Sara Hays, Nehemiah Mallicoat, Yuliana Marcos, Lillian Smith.
3.334 – 3.666
Sixth Grade: Jaylynn DeBoer, Jakob Geestman, Ryan Greve, Kaylie Hays, Maxwell Smith.
Seventh Grade: Marissa Bloyd, Isaac Tucker, Tyler Van Hyfte.
Eighth Grade: Lucas Detterman, Jackson Paisley, Charles Pelham, Kadence Remrey, Tate Ruden, SiVaughn Thomas.
3.000 – 3.333
Sixth Grade: Parker Adams, Peyton Huebner, Valentina Molina Del Rio, Carson Newcomb, Holden Paisley, Sophie Schultz.
Seventh Grade: McKenna Morhardt, Samuel Sisneros, Gregory Thill, Rose Wauford, Daniel Woodfork,
Eighth Grade: Liam Darsidan, Logan Detterman, Maci Olmstead.
