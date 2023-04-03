FULTON, Ill. — Unity Christian School has released its third-quarter honor roll.
4.00-3.67
Seventh grade: Ella Behr, Luke Ellis, Creighton Kuebel, Nathaniel Leathers, Holly Martinez, Alexis Temple
Eighth grade: Amariah Catlin, Kaylee Davis, Elijah Eslick, Sidney Fuller, Eliana Huisingh, Joe Striley, Maddy Wilbur
Freshmen: Zoe Martinez, Emily Merema
Sophomores: Sophi Leathers, Isabella Middendorp
Juniors: Carsen Bennett, Anthony Bush, Luke Holesinger, Samm Wilbur
Seniors: Andrew Eslick, Gabe Marcum, Michelle Striley, Allison Tegeler, Kaitlyn Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby, Adam Woods
3.66-3.33
Seventh grade: Jake Bailey, Grant Heun, Chloe Marten
Eighth grade: Maya Jones, Holden Paisley, Noah VonHolten
Freshmen: Abigail Middendorp, Levi Tegeler
Sophomores: Ivan Paredero, Emily Striley, Nathan Woessner
Juniors: Landon Crocker
Seniors: Marissa Gabbard, Olivia Woessner
3.32-3.00
Seventh grade: None
Eighth grade: Cooper Boonstra, Korbyn Eversole, Kaylie Hays, Elijah Johnson, Allison Weaver
Freshmen: Elizabeth Brown, Graham Foust, Maggie Wiik
Sophomores: Sara Hays, Dylan Wilkinson
Juniors: None
Seniors: Daniel Bork, Molly Meurs, Olivia VanKampen
