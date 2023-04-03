Unity Christian Knights

FULTON, Ill. — Unity Christian School has released its third-quarter honor roll.

4.00-3.67

Seventh grade: Ella Behr, Luke Ellis, Creighton Kuebel, Nathaniel Leathers, Holly Martinez, Alexis Temple

Eighth grade: Amariah Catlin, Kaylee Davis, Elijah Eslick, Sidney Fuller, Eliana Huisingh, Joe Striley, Maddy Wilbur

Freshmen: Zoe Martinez, Emily Merema

Sophomores: Sophi Leathers, Isabella Middendorp

Juniors: Carsen Bennett, Anthony Bush, Luke Holesinger, Samm Wilbur

Seniors: Andrew Eslick, Gabe Marcum, Michelle Striley, Allison Tegeler, Kaitlyn Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby, Adam Woods

3.66-3.33

Seventh grade: Jake Bailey, Grant Heun, Chloe Marten

Eighth grade: Maya Jones, Holden Paisley, Noah VonHolten

Freshmen: Abigail Middendorp, Levi Tegeler

Sophomores: Ivan Paredero, Emily Striley, Nathan Woessner

Juniors: Landon Crocker

Seniors: Marissa Gabbard, Olivia Woessner

3.32-3.00

Seventh grade: None

Eighth grade: Cooper Boonstra, Korbyn Eversole, Kaylie Hays, Elijah Johnson, Allison Weaver

Freshmen: Elizabeth Brown, Graham Foust, Maggie Wiik

Sophomores: Sara Hays, Dylan Wilkinson

Juniors: None

Seniors: Daniel Bork, Molly Meurs, Olivia VanKampen

