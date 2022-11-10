Drew Marlowe was born and raised in Charlotte and makes no bones about the fact he never plans to leave.
The 60-year-old has been a member of the town’s volunteer fire department for 40 years and has tried to do what he can to make it a community where other generations will want to put down roots as well.
Marlowe is hopeful the project he is working on right now not only will give residents a sense of pride, but also will represent the pride the town has for those who have served their country.
As he drove his golf car along Broadway Street past the city park, Marlowe pointed to where a brick monument sat for many years — until recently — that listed the names of Charlotte residents who fought in World War 1 and World War II.
“I remember looking at that old memorial as a kid in the 70s,” he recalled. “Even back then, it looked pretty beat up. It had plaques with the names of local residents who served, and they were pretty faded.”
The monument was taken down a few weeks ago and a brand-new veterans’ memorial, which will be located on the west side of the fire station directly across from the park, soon will be assembled.
It’s an undertaking that began about four years ago, Marlowe said. He was approached by Charlotte City Council member Mike Jensen, who was looking for an organization to spearhead a project to design a new memorial.
On behalf of the fire department, Marlowe agreed.
The new veterans memorial will look quite different and be more resilient than the former monument. The structure will be made of black granite, will stand 7 feet tall and have four sides.
The pillar will be engraved with the names of any and all Charlotte veterans — whether they served during a war or conflict, or during peacetime.
The only requirements are that the veterans have a Charlotte address and have served or are serving in the armed forces.
“They’re all important,” Marlowe noted.
Around the base of the monument will be granite stones containing the names of each branch of the military — a donation provided by the DeWitt Area Veterans Memorial Association.
“They gave us the stones, because they were damaged in the derecho two years ago,” Marlowe said. “They have nicks and scratches on the sides of them, but no one will be able to see them, because we’re going to put them in the ground and the sides won’t show. (DeWitt Area Veterans Memorial officials) thought we could make use of them, and we can, so that was nice.”
It was around the time of the COVID pandemic more than two years ago that the granite was ordered for the memorial, which is being designed and engraved by Hansen Monuments, in DeWitt, and it finally arrived a few weeks ago.
Marlowe said the fire department has been working on raising funding for the project, including obtaining a grant from the Clinton County Development Association.
Local residents also have pitched in to help pay for the memorial. For example, when RAGBRAI came through Charlotte, some of the kids in town had a lemonade stand, which raised a whopping $1,300 for the project.
“That was in just a couple of hours,” Marlowe related. “It was the generosity of the riders who made that happen, and we are very grateful.”
Anyone who would like to make a donation for the memorial can call Marlowe at (563) 219-2112. Checks may be made payable to the Charlotte Fire Department, which has an account set up for the project. Simply indicate in the memo line, “Veterans Memorial.”
“The goal is to have enough money in the account so that 20 years from now, if any repairs need to be made, they can be taken care of,” Marlowe explained.
Veterans’ names needed for memorial
While the physical aspects of the project are still coming together, Marlowe is looking to get as many names of local veterans — past and present — as possible.
Only the names of the veterans will be engraved into the stone, not what branch of the military or during what years they served.
Marlowe wants to make certain to not to leave anyone out, and to make sure the names are spelled correctly.
Anyone wanting to check those spellings can visit the City of Charlotte Facebook page.
Marlowe said he would like to have all the names by wintertime so Hansen’s can begin engraving them. The objective is to have the memorial completed by Memorial Day 2023.
“Everybody said we needed to do something different,” Marlowe said, referring to the old memorial at the city park. “We want to pay the veterans proper tribute. We want to make this one look presentable. The goal is to get anyone who has served on there. We’ll do the best we can to make that happen.
“I respect all veterans. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them. A regret I have in my life is not going into the military. We’re very thankful to the whole community for its support.”
