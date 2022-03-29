CLINTON – A local committee is beginning its work to raise funds to erect a statue of football legend Duke Slater at Clinton High School.
Slater, who graduated with the CHS Class of 1916, was a standout football player inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. In 2021, the University of Iowa, his alma mater, named the field at Kinnick Stadium after him.
A Duke Slater statue fund was started with a $3,000 donation from the proceeds from Clinton LumberKings’ Duke Slater bobblehead sales. Additional bobbleheads are available for purchase. A local committee is putting together other fundraising efforts that will include special events and local grant applications.
“Clinton High School was very important to my uncle Duke. He loved that school,” Duke Slater’s niece, Sandra Wilkins, said. “I am so happy to hear they are honoring him, because Clinton meant a lot to him.”
The goal of the local committee is to unveil the life-like statue in fall 2023.
“We couldn’t be happier to share this endeavor with the Clinton Community School District and the Slater family. We wanted to honor a great man who made an impact both on and off the field,” LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow, a member of the committee, said.
Slater’s biographer also is pleased that Slater’s legacy will be honored at the school he attended.
“The Slater family and I are extremely happy to see this come to fruition,” Slater biographer Neal Rozendaal said. “Duke was certainly a proud member of the Clinton community, and I am thrilled to see his legacy celebrated in this way. Using these bobbleheads to raise funds for a permanent recognition of Duke at Clinton High School is a wonderful gesture.”
Slater was born Frederick Wayman Slater in Normal, Illinois in 1898. His family moved to Clinton when he was 13. The son of a minister, he honed his muscles cutting ice on the Mississippi River in the winter. Slater had to choose in high school between buying shoes or a helmet, and was still playing without a helmet as a college senior.
He played four years at Iowa and helped the 1921 Hawkeyes finish 7-0, including a victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and coach Knute Rockne that ended their 20-game winning streak. At Iowa, he became a three-time All-American. and was the first Black student-athlete in school history to earn All-American honors.
Slater made his NFL debut in 1922 with the Rock Island Independents and played with them until 1925. He was the NFL’s first African-American lineman, and often the only Black player on the field. He spent his final five seasons with the Chicago Cardinals, ending his NFL career in 1931.
Slater’s NFL career was groundbreaking. He became the league’s first lineman, of any race, to become an All-Pro selection seven different times, and in two of his seasons, was the only African-American in the entire league.
There was talk among NFL owners in the 1920s of banning Blacks, similar to baseball, and they adopted one in 1934 that lasted until 1946. Slater had retired, but he fought the ban by coaching barnstorming Black teams for several seasons.
Slater graduated from Iowa’s law school while still in the NFL, earning his law degree in 1928. In 1948, Slater became the second Black to be elected as judge in the city of Chicago.
Slater was the first Black player inducted to the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame in 1951 as a member of the inaugural class.
In 1960, he became the first Black judge selected to Chicago’s Superior Court, at the time, the highest court in the city. Slater transitioned to the Circuit Court of Cook County when that court was created in 1964.
He died in 1966 at age 67, and the collective memory of his career faded. An Associated Press story once listed Slater as a strong candidate for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — but that was in 1963.
As time passed, his trailblazing career began to gain more attention. Slater was elected to the National Iowa Varsity Club Hall of Fame in the 1989 inaugural class. In 2013, he was one of nine past Iowa football stars inducted into the inaugural Kinnick Stadium Wall of Honor. Slater was inducted into the Clinton High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013. Another local honor is his 2021 induction into the Clinton County Walk of Fame.
“The Clinton Community School District supports the effort led by Ted Tornow and Neal Rozendaal to highlight and recognize the professional accomplishments of Duke Slater both on and off the football field,” Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said. “Duke broke many barriers on the football gridiron and in the justice system in Chicago.”
Go to www.dukeslaterstatue.com to donate to the project or donate directly at the Duke Slater Statue GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/4ffba166.
