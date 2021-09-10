CLINTON — A new patio at Hook’s Pub and Grill was the site of The Last Stop Party celebrating a week of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. RAGBRAI when it ended in Clinton in July.
James and Amy Hook have owned the bar at 318 N. Fourth St. for about 18 years, said manager Santana Schipper. Last year they purchased a property next door, tore down the dilapidated building there, and built a patio for outdoor drinking and socializing.
The establishment can’t serve food on the patio because it’s a smoking area, Schipper said, but an outdoor bar serves drinks, and people can take their food outside on their own if they want to eat there.
Hook’s has beer pong, bags and other games on the patio and frequently hosts live music performances. “It’s been really great,” Schipper said. “We’ve had so many new people come in.”
The Hooks have also purchased property across the street from the pub to add parking. Hook’s Pub has hosted local performers inside for years, said Schipper, but this year they changed the indoor space to add a kitchen.
“We have amazing burgers,” said Schipper.
From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Hook’s serves everything from burgers and wraps to wings, salads and gigantic pretzels. The kitchen has increased the Pub’s popularity, Schipper said. The lunch crowd includes families and children
