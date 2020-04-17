CAMANCHE — The Camanche Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday that caused about $5,000 in damage.
A release from the Camanche Fire Department says that at 7:16 p.m. Thursday the Camanche Fire Department was dispatched to 1400 31st Ave., Camanche, for a report of a horse barn on fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from a building that houses horses.
Crews used a 1 1/2-inch hose line to extinguish the fire. The fire damage was contained to one section of the building. Damage was estimated to be $5,000. The inside of one of the stalls was determined to be where the fire began. The fire appeared to be accidental and caused by an automatic water system malfunction, the release says. Fire department personnel were on scene for about 50 minutes.
The fire department responded with one engine company, one tender, one ladder truck, one command vehicle, one ambulance and 19 personnel. The Low Moor Fire Department assisted with two water tenders. The Clinton Fire Department also assisted on the call.
