CLINTON — First Central State Bank has added a new team member with more than 15 years of banking experience.
Amanda Horst has joined the Clinton-North Second Street location as a private banker. She can assist customers with consumer lending and customer service in that role.
“I’m looking forward to using my many years of banking knowledge to continue taking care of customers and building relationships with new people along the way,” Horst said.
Horst brings several years of experience, along with a knowledge of multiple positions within banking. When she first started her banking career, she started as a teller, and has worked her way through lending and customer service.
First Central State Bank CEO and President Brigham Tubbs said Horst’s knowledge and desire to provide quality customer service will go hand in hand with the First Central culture.
“Amanda has a track record of taking great care of clients in the Clinton area,” Tubbs said. “We know she will continue to provide excellent care to everyone who visits our bank.”
First Central State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in DeWitt, LeClaire, Clinton, Goose Lake and Eldridge. First Central State Bank is a subsidiary bank of Ohnward Bancshares, Inc., a billion-dollar plus holding company with 18 financial offices in Eastern Iowa, also including Maquoketa State Bank with offices in Maquoketa, Andrew, and Preston; and Ohnward Bank & Trust with offices Cedar Rapids, Marion, Monticello, Cascade, Central City, and Baldwin.
