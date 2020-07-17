CLINTON — Weather forecasters are predicting this weekend to be the hottest of the year.
Tom Philip, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities, said the Gateway area is under a heat advisory, which means heat index values will range between 100 and 105 degrees across the entire region. Forecasters are urging people to stay hydrated and to limit their time outdoors during the heat advisory. Philip said a combination of high dew points and heat will make it feel hotter than it actually is.
"The southwesterly flow will be ushering some higher dew point values as well as the heat," Philip said. "We are expecting temperatures to be topping out to the low- to mid-90s for highs."
Philip said the dew point values will be in the "oppressive" range, which means they will be well into the 70s. He said the hottest heat indices will occur Saturday afternoon when they will reach 105 degrees. Despite the heatwave, Philip said the Gateway area will not break any records this weekend.
"The record values are over 100 degrees in this area," Philip said. "So we don't expect to break any records."
Though the area has experienced its fair share of hot and humid days so far this season, local weather observer James Blaess said this has been a typical summer.
"We're not running above normal for 90-degree days this summer," Blaess said. "We've had five so far this month, and three in June. For the same period through July, we should have 10."
Blaess said the average high temperature for the month is about 84.9 degrees. He said the mean temperature, which is the average high and low added together and divided by two, is 74.9 degrees. He said right now the mean temperature is 77.8 degrees through the first 16 days of July.
But as the saying goes, what goes up must come down. Though Saturday is looking to be the hottest day of the year, forecasters say a cooldown is anticipated. Right now, they are predicting showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday and then again into Monday. Monday's high temperature is predicted to be 85 degrees in Clinton.
Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s throughout the entire week before a warmup comes towards the end of next week.
Also, a new drought outlook came out Thursday. Despite the showers and thunderstorms throughout the region over the last seven days, Clinton County and Whiteside County, Illinois remain in the D0 category, which means they are abnormally dry. Nevertheless, forecasters say, that could change if more rain chances become widespread heading into this coming week.
