Authorities in Jones and Dubuque counties each reported seniors falling victim to the grandparent scam on Jan. 26, with the criminals coming to the homes of the victims to collect the “bond money” needed to spring grandchildren from jail. The victim in Jones County lost $14,000, while the victim in Dubuque County lost $15,000.
This same fraud visited our area in early August 2020, snaring seniors in DeWitt and rural Welton, costing them $12,000 and $15,000 respectively.
If you’ve ever read this column before, you know all about the grandparent scam, right? Seniors get a call from someone posing as a grandchild, who got themselves arrested and jailed, and need bond money to get out. The variation on this current version of this long-running fraud has the “bail bondsman” actually coming to the house of the victim to collect the money. It’s highly unusual for these kinds of criminals to take the risks associated with a face-to-face encounter with the victim.
If it did not yet happen, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office fully expects calls to local seniors from shysters posing as grandchildren. If it happens to you, never agree to pay anyone, whether they come to the house or by any other means. Contact law enforcement immediately and make a report.
COVID VACCINATION SCAMS
The Federal Trade Commission posted a warning on Jan. 27 alerting us to potential scams relating to the COVID vaccination program. Up to this point, each state, territory or tribe, is running its own distribution process, which promotes confusion among the public.
Crooks follow the news and are ever scheming on how to turn the news of the day to their advantage. In the case of the vaccinations, they are taking advantage of these various distribution schemes to dupe folks looking for a vaccine. The FTC provided tips on what to watch out for:
• If you want information on the vaccine or its availability, go to a trusted source. Social media is not a trusted source. Check with your state, county, or local health department. Or ask your doctor or pharmacist.
• Don’t pay to sign up for a vaccine. You can’t pay to put your name on a list for the vaccine.
• Ignore ads selling the vaccine. You can’t buy it. Anywhere. The vaccine is only distributed through government-approved locations.
• Be careful about texts concerning the vaccine. You might receive texts from your pharmacy or medical provider concerning vaccinations. Never take action based solely on such texts. Always call your provider or pharmacy to verify the messages.
• No one legit will call, text, or email about the vaccine and ask about your social security number, Medicare number, bank account, or credit card, to sign you up for a vaccination. If you receive such messages, it’s a scam.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, at 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
