CLINTON — Ryan Zeskey left the Republican Party when it abandoned its former principals.
The Republican Party looks out for the wealthy, leaving the poor and middle class behind, Zeskey said. "I identify myself as an Independent now."
Though he grew up across the river, graduating from Moline High School in Moline, Illinois, Zeskey wants to represent voters in is new home: Iowa. Running as a Democrat, the LeClaire resident will try to unseat incumbent Republican Norlin Mommsen in the race for Iowa's 97th House District in November.
Zeskey spent 4 1/2 years in the U.S. Navy after high school, and another year and a half as a reservist at the Rock Island Arsenal. He obtained an associate degree from Blackhawk College in Moline.
"The GI Bill was excellent for that for me," Zeskey said.
After moves to Atlanta, New Orleans and Chicago, Zeskey brought his wife and children back to the Quad-City area in 2015 to be near family members who were fighting cancer.
"That's when I took an interest in, not just politics generally, but in local Iowa politics," Zeskey said. He disagreed with the laws the Republican-controlled legislature passed.
The coronavirus pandemic gave Zeskey the time to run for office, he said. "I've been laid off since March, and I've decided to make my political candidacy my full-time job.
"We moved here because the public schools were rated very well," Zeskey said. "That's really my top priority as a father." Zeskey's two sons attend elementary school.
"As a candidate, I’ve come to learn that the funding for public schools is not keeping up with demand," Zeskey said. He wants to reverse trends he sees coming out of Des Moines and keep funding increases above the inflation rate.
The consolidation of rural public schools has moved education backwards, Zeskey said. "[We] shouldn't be forcing kids to longer bus rides."
The health care situation in Iowa is the most important issue voters face, Zeskey said. Managed care organizations and privatized healthcare were "absolutely the wrong way to have gone," Zeskey said. The State should have built on the Affordable Care Act, not tried to dismantle it, he said.
On the job front, Zeskey wants to see collective bargaining restored. "Iowa is a right-to-work state," Zeskey said. Workers don't have to join a union as a condition of employment.
But Zesky would like to see the legislature undo some of the changes made to Chapter 20 of Iowa's Code, rules for collective bargaining, in 2017. "We’ve seen the disastrous effects of that with this year, dealing with coronavirus," he said.
Teachers were held captive by Iowa Gov. Kim's Reynolds' return-to-school proclamation, despite local school boards working on their own plans, Zesky said. Districts had to scramble.
"I think that they're struggling from week to week to make sure they're keeping kids as safe as they can."
Many people are turned off by politics because of the way it's conducted, Zeskey said. People are inundated with nasty, misleading smear tactics.
"I appreciate very much that my opponent and I have been able to enter our campaigns on the exact same things," Zeskey said. Both cite Mommsen’s voting record in their campaigns, he said.
"That’s what I’ve been trying to do this whole time," Zeskey said. "I’m not interested in calling names." Political races should be about show how your opponents vote and holding them accountable, he said.
"I think we should be interested in overturning bad policies."
Iowa's 97th House District includes Calamus, Camanche, Delmar, De Witt, Elwood, Folletts, Grand Mound, Le Claire, Lost Nation, McCausland, Park View, Princeton, Toronto, Welton and Wheatland.
