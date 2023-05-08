CLINTON — A year-long partnership between the City of Clinton and the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities culminated in a showcase last week at Clinton City Hall, where University of Iowa students on the Clinton Housing Needs & Strategies Team presented research and strategies to the public and city leadership.
“One of the big tasks we gave you,” City Administrator Matt Brooke said Thursday, “was to be able to take this product and be able to give it to developers to have them encouraged to come in and, even though it’s sad news, it’s really good news for developers, because they’re going to see that this is the place you want to come and build.”
The biggest challenges for Clinton that the team identified were issues pertaining to the availability of housing, its affordability, and its quality.
Residents 65 or more years old made up 21 percent of the population in 2020, but is expected by 2030 to grow to 29 percent of the population. To keep up with that rate of increase and avoid availability issues in the future, the team reported Clinton would have to increase capacity by 160 units and, similarly for the projected workforce demand through 2029, the city would need to build about 54 units per year.
“Over the last six years,” Brooke said, “we’ve increased close to 500 jobs, and those jobs are not the $20,000 jobs, those are the 40-, the 50-, the $60,000 jobs.”
Clinton’s aging housing supply though, with a median age of 68 years, means the average value of homes is less in Clinton than that of peer communities, and older homes are less energy efficient, causing there to be a significant cost burden of greater than 30 percent of a resident’s income placed on citizens of lower income levels.
A suggested solution given by the team is a more robust housing stock and supply that would help to reduce that burden.
The cost to build a new single-family unit on a lot in the neighborhood of the 600 block of Eighth Avenue South comes to roughly $230,000, yet the market rate for homes in that area is at $150,000.
“What developer in the right frame of mind,” Brooke asked, “is going to build a house and sell it and lose $83,500.”
The IISC’s suggested strategies included promoting workforce development opportunities, such as homebuyer or rental assistance for new residents coming to live and work in Clinton.
“I have the opportunity to give tours of our community to people who are relocating,” Grow Clinton President and CEO Andy Sokolovich said. “What I find is that those who are relocating do not have a tremendous amount of time to make a housing decision, and they’re looking for something that is turn-key or move-in ready. So when we talk about an aging housing stock, I think we have to understand that we have to paint that picture for them as to what that home could look like and then really jam pack the incentives.”
Since it began in 2009, the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities program has offered essential, energizing, and applicable learning experiences to graduate and upper-level undergraduate students, while simultaneously providing valuable services to communities.
The program selects partners through a competitive process each year, choosing Clinton as its 17th partner based on the depth and breadth of the projects it offered and the commitment of the city’s leadership team to the process.
The partnership began in the summer of 2022. The fall and spring semesters of university classes focused on addressing issues identified by Clinton administrators, including improving bicycle access, youth substance abuse prevention, a stormwater utility study, and the housing needs assessment.
Completing 20 projects on behalf of the city, more than 100 University of Iowa students have contributed to the partnership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.