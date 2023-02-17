Ninety million dollars. That’s the amount the Federal Trade Commission and the Wisconsin Attorney General claim several defendants bilked out of timeshare owners from 2018 to 2022 by promising “timeshare exit” services and then doing nothing.
The FTC and the Wisconsin Attorney General filed suit in US District Court in Missouri in November 2022 against outfits using consumer-friendly sounding names such as Consumer Law Protection, Square One Development Group, Resort Transfer Group, and Timeshare Help, and their owners. The government complaint reads, “the defendants used scare tactics and high pressure sales pitches to coerce seniors into forking over thousands of dollars for timeshare exit services they didn’t deliver."
Many timeshares are purchased by newly retired or soon-to-retire couples who see these as enjoyable vacation options for themselves and their children for decades to come. But over time, circumstances change. Someone dies, or travel becomes more difficult as they age. The children lack interest in this kind of vacationing. All the while, maintenance fees increase, and the resorts demand annual payments. People start to look for a get away from their getaways. They learn that while it was so easy to buy into, timeshares are frustratingly difficult to unload. That’s when the “timeshare exit industry” steps in. The industry markets itself as helping owners to sell, or even give away their ownership in resorts.
In the case involving Consumer Law and Square One, they mailed flashy literature to timeshare owners, inviting them to informational sessions, meal included, to learn how to get out of their contract, and get their money back. Those who attended these sessions reported getting pressured by various illegal tactics:
• Salespeople falsely implied links between themselves and legitimate resort companies or trade groups.
• Consumers were wrongfully told it was impossible to exit a timeshare without paying these salespeople loads of money, and the payment needed to be immediate.
• Consumers were guaranteed sale of the time share, with a promised refund if the property did not sell. Whenever consumers asked for refunds, the salespeople used phony excuses, and almost never refunded anything.
• Salespeople stoked fear in timeshare owners by falsely telling them their heirs became responsible for paying the maintenance fees.
• Salespeople pressured owners into signing contracts with no right of cancellation, in violation of federal law.
I receive occasional complaints from seniors duped into such phony timeshare exit schemes. If you want to get out from a time share, don’t pay upfront for this service, or “pay for a promise”. You need to proceed with great caution. Anyone who contacts you with an unsolicited offer to sell your timeshare is someone to avoid. Don’t enter into any contracts or agreements without review from your attorney or someone else qualified, whom you trust.
