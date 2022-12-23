WASHINGTON - Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
The usual comments from representatives and senators are missing for many of the votes, because issues of the Congressional Record for the past two days have not yet been published.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1:
PAY FOR U.S. ATHLETES: The House has passed the Equal Pay for Team USA Act (S. 2333), sponsored by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., to require equal compensation for male and female athletes officially representing the U.S. in the Olympics and other international amateur athletic contests. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 350 yeas to 59 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 2:
IMMIGRATION CLASSIFICATIONS: The House has passed the Energy Security and Lightering Independence Act (S. 5168), sponsored by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., to classify as nonimmigrant aliens foreigners who are passing through the U.S. in transit in order to reach shipping vessels on which the foreigners will transfer liquid cargoes. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 394 yeas to 19 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 3:
INVESTIGATING CHILD ABUSE: The House has passed the Respect for Child Survivors Act (S. 4926), sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to establish standards for Federal Bureau of Investigation team investigations of alleged cases of child sexual abuse and child trafficking. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 385 yeas to 28 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 4:
BRAIN DAMAGE RESEARCH: The House has passed the Dr. Joanne Smith Memorial Rehabilitation Innovation Centers Act (S. 2834), sponsored by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to require the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to publish lists of brain and spinal cord injury rehabilitation research innovation centers. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 393 yeas to 19 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 5:
TRIBAL WATER RIGHTS: The House has passed a bill (S. 3168), sponsored by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., to extend to 2025 a deadline for the Interior Department to make findings regarding water rights held by the White Mountain Apache Tribe. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 378 yeas to 33 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 6:
COLORADO RIVER WATER RIGHTS: The House has passed the Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act (S. 3308), sponsored by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., to authorize tribes located along the Colorado River to exchange water storage rights to be used off their reservations. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 397 yeas to 12 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 7:
PRESIDENTIAL TAX RETURNS: The House has passed the Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act (H.R. 9640), sponsored by Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., to require the Internal Revenue Service to rapidly audit income tax returns filed by the president and the president's spouse, and make a report on the audit publicly available. The vote, on Dec. 22, was 222 yeas to 201 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th)
NAYS: Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
