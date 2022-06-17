WASHINGTON, D.C. — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1:
MARINE SHIPPING: The House has passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (S. 3580), sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The bill would change Federal Maritime Commission practices, including requiring the Commission to review fines charged by common ocean carriers, and bar common ocean carriers from refusing to ship goods if they have adequate cargo space for the goods. The vote, on June 13, was 369 yeas to 42 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 2:
VERTICAL AVIATION: The House has passed the Advanced Aviation Infrastructure Modernization Act (H.R. 6270), sponsored by Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., to authorize a $25 million Transportation Department pilot program for issuing grants to fund advanced air mobility infrastructure. Such infrastructure includes vertical airplane takeoff and landing facilities, known as vertiports. A supporter, Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., said the grants would help federal regulators get ahead of the curve on how to handle an emerging technology with tremendous potential to improve transportation. The vote, on June 13, was 338 yeas to 73 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 3:
POLICE FOR SUPREME COURT RELATIVES: The House has passed the Supreme Court Police Parity Act (S. 4160), sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to authorize the Supreme Court Police force to provide protection for immediate relatives of justices if the court's marshal deems such protection necessary. The vote, on June 14, was 396 yeas to 27 nays. YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 4:
WILDLIFE CONSERVATION: The House has passed the Recovering America's Wildlife Act (H.R. 2773), sponsored by Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., to provide about $1.4 billion of annual supplemental funding for Interior Department efforts to conserve plant and wildlife species, including endangered species. The vote, on June 14, was 231 yeas to 190 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th)
NAYS: Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 5:
RURAL DISASTERS: The House has passed the Small State and Rural Rescue Act (H.R. 7211), sponsored by Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., to expand the role of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Small State and Rural Advocate office in reviewing requests for FEMA to provide disaster assistance. The vote, on June 14, was 396 yeas to 14 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 6:
RACE AND FINANCE: The House has passed the Federal Reserve Racial and Economic Equity Act (H.R. 2543), sponsored by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. The bill would require the Federal Reserve to prioritize eliminating racial and ethnic economic disparities in its activities. The vote, on June 15, was 215 yeas to 207 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th)
NAYS: Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 7:
SALES OF MEAT PRODUCTS: The House has passed the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act (H.R. 7606), sponsored by Rep. Abigail Davis Spanberger, D-Va. Among other measures, the bill would create the Office of the Special Investigator for Competition Matters at the Agriculture Department, and charge the investigative office with prosecuting violations of meatpacking and poultry marketing laws. The vote, on June 16, was 221 yeas to 204 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1:
AMBASSADOR TO DENMARK: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Alan M. Leventhal to be the U.S. ambassador to Denmark. Leventhal is chairman and CEO of the office properties company Beacon Capital, and serves on the board of several Boston-area charities and universities. The vote, on June 15, was 63 yeas to 32 nays.
YEAS: Durbin D-IL, Duckworth D-IL
NAYS: Grassley R-IA, Ernst R-IA
Senate Vote 2:
VETERANS AND TOXIC SUBSTANCES: The Senate has passed the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (H.R. 3967), sponsored by Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif. The bill would take various measures to treat and record health problems in military veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their time in the military, including the war in Iraq. The vote, on June 16, was 84 yeas to 14 nays.
YEAS: Durbin D-IL, Duckworth D-IL, Grassley R-IA, Ernst R-IA
