Sunny. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 7, 2023 @ 1:46 pm
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House and Senate were in recess this week ahead of the Easter holiday. There were no key votes in the House or Senate this week.
Both chambers are scheduled to remain in recess next week.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.