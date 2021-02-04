In Clinton County, more than 2,900 residents have received their first COVID-19 dose and an additional 721 have completed their series, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health website.
Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are available only for Phase 1A and Phase 1B priority populations. Most of Phase 1A has received the vaccine in Iowa. Because of the limited supply, not everyone in Phase 1B will be able to get vaccinated right away, according to IDPH.
To help balance vaccine supply with the Phase 1B demands, IDPH has implemented a tiered prioritization, outlined in this graphic.
The IDPH says that if you have general questions about the vaccine, call 2-1-1. Resource specialists are available 24 hours a day to answer basic questions. Check with your health care provider with questions specific to your health situation, the IDPH says.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a press conference Thursday said Iowans also can go to https://coronavirus.iowa.gov to find local providers and how to set up an appointment, whether by phone or through a website.
That website, however, does stress that there continues to be a very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa and not all providers may have vaccines at the time you visit the website.
The website says that prior to calling the vaccine provider, directly check the vaccine provider website, if available. They may have further directions posted on their website about availability.
Vaccine providers may not have online scheduling capacity deployed yet, but you are encouraged to keep checking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.