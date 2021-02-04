CLINTON - First Central State Bank CEO Brigham Tubbs has announced that Laura Howard recently earned a promotion moving her to assistant vice president.
She is located at First Central State Bank on Clinton's North Second Street. Howard, who has been with First Central State Bank since 2005, is the branch manager at the North Second Street location.
“Laura has been a great representative of First Central State Bank during her more than 15 years with our financial institution,” Tubbs said. “We’re proud to recognize her with this promotion.”
Howard has worked several positions during her banking career, and in addition to being the branch manager, operates as a customer service representative in Clinton.
“I am thankful for all the opportunities First Central State Bank has presented to me in my career,” Howard said. “This is truly a family atmosphere and I look forward to continuing to be a part of this team in the future.”
First Central State Bank is an eastern Iowa financial institution, with locations in Clinton, DeWitt, Eldridge, LeClaire and Goose Lake. Submitted photo
