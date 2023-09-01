CLINTON – Howes & Jefferies Realtors is now serving the Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois market as the newest member of the Coldwell Banker® global franchise network, the most visited real estate brand online, and the firm will now do business as Coldwell Banker Howes & Jefferies. Coldwell Banker Howes & Jefferies has 18 independent sales associates, and the company is locally owned and independently operated.
QUOTES
“We were impressed with Matt and Dennis’s passion for expanding their business in concert with the Coldwell Banker brand. We are proud to have Coldwell Banker Howes & Jefferies join our network and look forward to increasing our brand presence in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. Matt and Dennis have a vibrant team and we are especially impressed with their commitment to continued growth.”
- Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and chief operating officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate
“We are excited to join the Coldwell Banker brand. We believe our association with Coldwell Banker will allow us to better equip our agents as well as serve our customers and clients through the unmatched resources and marketing power offered by Coldwell Banker. We are still the same people you have trusted for real estate services over the past 100 years and are still 100% locally owned. But now our agents have access to these industry leading tools and resources to help their clients even better.”
– Matt Brisch, Designated Managing Broker
Commented
