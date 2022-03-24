DEWITT — In her own words, Emma Hubner’s interest in art began as soon as she figured out how to make marks on paper.
“I’ve been hooked ever since,” the 2017 North Scott graduate shared.
Now through April 8, Hubner’s work is on display at First Central Gallery, located in the lobby of The Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.
Having grown up in rural Donahue, Hubner said she credits both her mom, Mary Hubner, and Fran Wheeler, a former teacher at the Painter’s Attic in East Moline, Illinois, for encouraging her passion for creating art.
She describes her work as being “inspired by nature and fantasy stories,” and said the subject of her paintings originates from a lifelong appreciation for fairy tales, mythology and nature.
The paintings featured in her exhibit at First Central Gallery use a variety of mixed media: illustration markers, various acrylic mediums, gel pens and technical pens.
“Much nostalgia comes from the fantasy genre and being in natural environments,” said Hubner, who is an elementary art teacher for the Pleasant Valley School District and an instructor at Bereskin Academy in Bettendorf. “The genre of fantasy connects me to my family; I also grew up surrounded by the woods with a pond in my backyard, so being in nature is a part of my history.
“During Halloween time, I loved when my mom put up her witch decorations. My dad (John Hubner) would read to me and my only younger brother, books like Harry Potter and Dragon Rider. My sister, despite being in high school when I was in elementary, would watch fairy tale movies with me because they were my favorite. All four of my brothers would play fantasy-themed video games such as The Legend of Zelda. As a family, we would watch movies such as ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ and that time to bond together is precious to me.”
Hubner said she also likes to paint animals, plants and bodies of water because they are beautiful and need to be preserved.
She also uses the fantasy genre as a metaphor for describing emotions from real life experiences.
“For example, the sense of adventure when hiking or the feeling of awe when seeing a beautiful sky,” Hubner shared. “The beauty and healing aspect of the great outdoors is truly magical.”
Working as an elementary art teacher helps Hubner stay in touch with her inner child and see the world with a sense of wonder. She hopes people who see her artwork will take away with them an eagerness to appreciate storytelling, and an appreciation for the impact of color.
Kate Howes is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.