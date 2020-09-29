CLINTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $2.8 million to the city of Clinton to clean up health hazards in homes of low-income families.
HUD provided the grants through its lead-based paint hazard reduction program and its healthy homes supplemental funding, HUD said in a press release.
The lead-based paint program identifies and removes lead from qualifying homes. The healthy homes program addresses other safety problems such as mold, allergens, carbon monoxide, pesticides, and radon, according to the HUD website.
HUD awarded nearly $165 million to 44 state and local government agencies in 23 states, including Clinton and Waterloo in Iowa. The grant programs target significant lead and health hazards in more than 14,000 low-income homes for which other resources are not available, HUD said.
In February, Elizabeth Kemp, program manager of Clinton Maquoketa Lead and Healthy Homes program, estimated that 27 homes had cleaned up health hazards though the program. The organization had enough funding for 37 more and was looking for applicants.
Nearly 75% of Clinton’s houses were built before 1978, but the Lead and Healthy Homes programs struggle to find residents who will take advantage of the program, Kemp said.
Each living unit is eligible for up to $20,000 in renovations to eliminate lead, Kemp said in February. Eligible houses will have been constructed before 1978, but that’s not a difficult criterion to meet in Clinton.
“The next qualifier is, the family living in the property needs to be at or below 80% of the area median income, that means the median of Clinton County,” Kemp said. A family of four could make up to $55,500 and qualify for the program.
A child under the age of 6 must live in the home or visit the home at least 60 hours a year, Kemp said. Landlords are eligible for the program.
“And this is a grant, so there are no payments. Landlords do have to give us a 10% match, [but] there’s no payments. There’s no interest that’s accrued,” Kemp said.
Each unit is eligible for an additional $5,000 for home issues such as bug infestations, mold or other allergens, tripping hazards, lack of handrails on steps, lack of smoke detectors, lack of carbon monoxide detectors and tests for radon.
“We do the inspections. We hire the contractors. We oversee the construction,” Kemp said. The program pays for each family’s relocation while the work is done, said Kemp, and the unit has to pass lead dust clearance before the family is allowed to move back in.
Almost 45% of families in Clinton meet income qualifications for the program, according to Kemp. The program has no target area. Families in any house or housing unit may apply.
To apply for program, residents should call ECIA at (563) 690-5720 or email leadpaint@ecia.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.