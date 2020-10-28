CLINTON — More Clinton families will receive financial help to reduce health hazards in their homes thanks to a grant of nearly $3 million.
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development presented a check for $2.8 million to the city of Clinton on Tuesday for lead-based paint hazard reduction and healthy homes supplemental programs.
“This is going to help protect children and families from exposure to lead-based paint and other health hazards,” Steve Eggleston, HUD Des Moines field office director, told the Clinton City Council.
“The department has an agency priority,” Eggleston said. “As you probably know, our secretary is an M.D., and he has set it as a priority to reduce the amount of lead that’s in as many homes [as possible].”
The program will fund mitigation of health hazards not only in HUD-subsidized homes and private homes but also in multi-family units.
Lead exposure can have crippling long-term effects, especially in children, Eggleston said, and it is invisible and can go unnoticed by those not directly affected.
“That’s why lead testing for children is so critically important,” said Eggleston.
“The other reason this grant is so important is there are families that don’t have the resources to mitigate this type of hazard in their homes,” Eggleston said.
The grant allows $2.4 million for lead removal from homes and $400,700 for the Healthy Homes Program, which aims to prevent childhood diseases and injuries in the home.
Environmental health and safety concerns that Healthy Homes funds can address include mold, lead, allergens, asthma, carbon monoxide, home safety, pesticides and radon.
Almost 45% of families in Clinton meet income qualifications for the program, Elizabeth Kemp, program manager of Clinton Maquoketa Lead and Healthy Homes program, said in February.
The program has no target area. Families in any house or housing unit may apply for help.
Residents should contact East Central Intergovernmental Association, which administers the grant for the city, by calling (563) 690-5720 or emailing leadpaint@ecia.org.
