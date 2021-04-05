CLINTON — Nominations for the City of Clinton Human Rights Award will be accepted until April 19. Forms are available at Clinton City Hall.
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission works to assure that everyone in the community is free from discrimination, the Commission says. The 15th Annual Human Rights Award which will be given to the person or group that embodies the spirit of human rights.
Nomination forms may be obtained at City Hall, but nominations may also be made by sending letters to Clinton Human Rights Commission, City Hall, Box 2958, Clinton, IA 52733-2958. Nominations made by e-mail should be sent to humanrights@cityofclintoniowa.us.
Nominations should include the nominee’s name, address and phone number and a paragraph outlining why this person or group is deserving of this award.
The awards presentation is set for 4 p.m. May 17 in City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
